FAZ ENGAGES CAF OVER FANS

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is on the verge of losing more than K2 million if the Zambia vs Botswana game will be played without fans.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave a directive through a press release that match day 3 and 4 will be played without fans.

FAZ and the government has in the past weeks been running up and down to see fans back to the stadium but with the CAF stance this has hit a snag.

FAZ has since written to CAF asking the continental body to allow fans back to the stadium.

“We have written to CAF telling them how ready we are to have fans at the stadium – all health aspects have been put in place. All what we needed was just a go ahead and moreover this match is a must win and we needed the fans to push our team,” said FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala. “But all in all, we have written to CAF and we expect them to respond in due course.”

According to sources, if fans won’t be allowed come Thursday, FAZ will miss out on more than K2 million as the Head of State was expected to watch the AfCON qualifier.