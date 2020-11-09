Give me 4 weeks to organize funds from State House, Kapata promises Mukuni villagers

LANDS minister Jean Kapata says poverty and illness have a face of woman.

Kapata, meanwhile, says President Edgar Lungu gives out his salary to the community through the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

Addressing a rally in Mukuni village on Saturday, Kapata said it was time for women to be seen and heard.

“Women you must be seen, it’s time to be seen and heard. The face of poverty has a woman’s face. Illness has a woman’s face. The face of children has a woman. It’s time for us to be counted,” she said.

Kapata promised the women of Mukuni that the PF would empower them and asked to be given four weeks to organise empowerment funds from State House.

“If you don’t see me in four weeks send someone on a bus to come and drag me out of Lusaka. The people of Southern Province and North-Western Province where I come from are all the same (in opposition). When the PF came, I remained in a party. I don’t want to mention (in an apparent reference to the UPND) because mentioning them will be promoting them. But I know that you know them, they are in opposition, they don’t have a pocket like President Edgar Lungu has,” she said. “President Lungu wants all people to be empowered that is why he gives his monthly salary back to the community. That is what you see as the Presidential Initiative Fund.”

Kapata said she would tell the President to allow Clement Tembo who is responsible for the Fund to empower the women of Mukuni.

“Give me four weeks; I will bring him (Clement Tembo) here. So form cooperatives. I beg you please work with us, you have tried the other handsome man, it’s time now to try the other handsome man and his name is President Edgar Lungu,” she said.

On the issue of bursaries as asked by Mukuni PF youth chairman Sibanje Kachuzya, Kapata asked the people of Mukuni village to change so that they can get bursaries under the PF.

She said in her constituency, Mandevu, she sends at least over 500 young people to various universities by obtaining bursaries for them through writing to the bursaries committee which “UPND members of parliament don’t for fear of being expelled” from the opposition political party.

“I beg you, vote wisely,” She urged.

Others who spoke on the request by Kapata who wanted to know what was the major concerns of the people of Mukuni before she addressed them, was Iluba Mubita a youth who stood on the PF in 2016 but lost.

Mubita urged the people of Mukuni to give him and the PF a chance in 2021.

Dorika Mulavu told Kapata to tell President Lungu that he needs to take care of his people in Mukuni village because COVID-19 has killed tourism on which families survived on.

“Look at how dry my lips are, we have no energy. Why does President Lungu and Esther Lungu not come here? They have been to Dundumwenzi,” said Mulavu.