It’s dishonest to tie representation of women to Bill 10

It’s crass dishonest for the Patriotic Front leaders to attach their failure to have fair and equitable representation of women to Bill 10.
The discrimination of women is not allowed by the current Constitution.
There’s nothing in the current Constitution that stops the Patriotic Front or any other political party to have a fair and just representation of women and young people.
Inonge Wina is not Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia because of Bill 10.
But what this has shown us is that liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias.
Equality and fair representation of women doesn’t really have to depend on Bill 10.
Under-representation of women in power and decision-making seems to be the norm in this country. It has nothing, or very little, really to do with laws.
Equality isn’t just a matter of a certain percentage of the seats at the tables of power.
While women make up more than half of our country’s population today, significant barriers restrict their entry into formal political leadership roles. These constraints have internalised, interpersonal and structural elements that can be addressed through a range of strategies for advancing the role of women in political leadership.
The value of political equality is central to democracy. Women are equal citizens and therefore should share equally with men in public decision-making – otherwise, there is a democratic deficit.
It’s crass dishonest for the Patriotic Front leaders to attach their failure to have fair and equitable representation of women to Bill 10.
The discrimination of women is not allowed by the current Constitution.
There’s nothing in the current Constitution that stops the Patriotic Front or any other political party to have a fair and just representation of women and young people.
Inonge Wina is not Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia because of Bill 10.
But what this has shown us is that liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias.
Equality and fair representation of women doesn’t really have to depend on Bill 10.
Under-representation of women in power and decision-making seems to be the norm in this country. It has nothing, or very little, really to do with laws.
Equality isn’t just a matter of a certain percentage of the seats at the tables of power.
While women make up more than half of our country’s population today, significant barriers restrict their entry into formal political leadership roles. These constraints have internalised, interpersonal and structural elements that can be addressed through a range of strategies for advancing the role of women in political leadership.
The value of political equality is central to democracy. Women are equal citizens and therefore should share equally with men in public decision-making – otherwise, there is a democratic deficit.