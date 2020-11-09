Lungu should learn from Trump’s downfall – Luonde

FATHER Richard Luonde has advised President Edgar Lungu and the PF to learn from US President Donald Trump’s downfall.

And Vernon Mwaanga has warmly congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, on their historic election.

Trump, a Republican, has lost the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden in last Tuesday’s election, making him the first one-term president in US history after George Hebert Bush.

Fr Luonde, the opposition NDC national chairperson, said PF was going the same route due to arrogance.

“What has happened in American elections will happen in Zambia, come 12th August 2021.

Bootlickers of Donald Trump will have nowhere to run to after losing the presidential election,” he said. “Trump compromised public health when he failed to take COVID-19 guidelines seriously. He insulted health experts like Dr Antony Fauci and many others, the same way PF and President Lungu have called us utupuba (little fools). The question is where are they today? They have run out of steam in that their godfather has been hammered left, right and centre. This is a warning to PF bootlickers who have found peace in corruption, violence, and economic destruction that their time is not far off.”

Fr Luonde reminded the PF of how much they have abused people and the law.

He said no matter how much they try to resist they are definitely going next year.

“PF think that they will be there forever, not realising that they are living in a fantasy world and that we are just waiting for 12th August 2021 to come and chuck them out just as Americans have done to Donald Trump who had no regard for dissenting views or voices,” said Fr Luonde. “If I were in PF I would begin to listen because a listening ear helps grow our wisdom and vision in issues affecting our society. PF have abused the public order Act, the police, the judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and even parliament. And all these things have annoyed us the same way Trump annoyed Americans. So, President Lungu and PF should prepare for a humiliating defeat.”

Meanwhile, Mwaanga said after days of waiting for the American presidential election results, it was now official, that Biden Jr, had achieved 273 Electoral College Votes, exceeding the threshold of 270 Electoral College Votes, constitutionally required to win the presidency, to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

“I warmly congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President electoral, Senator Kamala Harris on their historic election,” he said. “Tough luck to outgoing one-term President Donald J Trump, who polarised America and the world. He irritated his allies in NATO, the European Union, Asian traditional allies of the United States of America and spoke about Africa in the most uncharitable language.”

The veteran politician said the work for the new team had just began.

Mwaanga said they have a duty to unite a deeply divided country, address the issue of racism against people of colour which has taken centre stage in the recent past, the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken the lives of 220,000 Americans, reforms of the criminal justice system, among many other issues, but which President Trump trivialised.

“Wishing them God’s guidance and blessings,” said Mwaanga.