Mission Press apologises for HH, Bishop Icengelo cover picture

MISSION Press says it is not the intention of Icengelo Magazine to put pictures that have created an impression that the Catholic Church has endorsed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Outgoing Mission Press director Fr Ferena Lambe has apologised for putting a picture in the Icengelo Magazine showing the Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri with Hichilema.

In a statement, Fr Lambe has apologised for the impressions created in the public.

“We are the owner of the famous Icengelo Magazine that has been in circulation in Zambia for more than 50 years, and for that reason I would like to clarify and correct the wrong impression that the cover page of the September-October 2020 edition of the Icengelo Magazine might have generated in the minds of many readers,” he stated.

Fr Lambe, who is new minister of the conventual Franciscan Friars in Zambia and Malawi, stated that it was not the intention of Mission Press to mean anything.

“The cover of the said publication carried the picture of our New Bishop of Ndola Diocese, His Lordship Right Reverend Dr Benjamin Phiri and picture of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development,” he stated. “As Minister and outgoing director of Mission Press, I take full responsibility for the wrong impression that this might have created. The putting together of the two pictures was neither intended to create the concept that the two leaders have something in common nor was intended to state that the Catholic Church in Zambia has endorsed Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Fr Lambe stated that the two pictures were just coincidental and an editorial error.

“The merging of the two pictures of September-October bulletins into one publication was a major cause of this error. As far as we know, the Catholic Church in Zambia has not and will not take sides in matters of politics nor endorse a political party in the country,” stated Fr Lambe. “Therefore, on behalf of Mission Press management, I regret and apologise for the wrong impressions and erroneous interpretation that this particular bulletin might have caused.”