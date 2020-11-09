Mumbwa town faces potential disaster as Chibila Dam dries up

CHIBILA dam, the main source of water supply to Mumbwa town, has completely dried up and been shut.

Mumbwa district Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company superintendent Joe Kalusa explains that due to climatic change and farming activities up steam, Chibila dam has been starved, leading to its drying.

Mumbwa UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa described the situation as a disaster that needs an immediate response from the government.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to visit Chibila dam today.

Nanjuwa, in the company of Kalusa, visited the dam on Saturday afternoon.

Kalusa explained that Chibila dam is the source of water for Mumbwa town.

“It gives us about 70 per cent of water. But what has happened now with its drying up…Two years ago we deepened it up but because of the farming activities upstream, most of the silt has been coming and ending up here,” Kalusa said. “This dam gives us about 1,800 to 2,000 cubic of water per day. The other part we have boreholes which give us about 1,000 cubics per day. Looking at how this dam has dried, you go to the boreholes also the water levels have gone down.”

He indicated that the boreholes, whose water levels have also reduced, are now producing only about 400 cubics of water.

“Here at the dam we are now producing zero cubics of water and that means we are now in a crisis. There is no other source of water for Mumbwa, apart from this dam,” he explained.

“So, we just have to wait for the rains to come. Once it rains and this dam is filled, that’s when we are going to start having water.”

Kalusa continued: “but even when the rains come, that will not be the solution because once the rains finish, this dam will again dry up.”

“So, it’s high time we looked to other [water] sources. For example, we’ve got Kafue River which is 60 kilometres from here. If you look at Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company, they are also extracting water from Kafue River,” he explained. “I feel if the same project was to be embarked on in Mumbwa where we put up a water treatment plant there at Kafue River, that can be the only way of having a sustained water system. As things stand, Mumbwa is growing and as Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company, we are sitting on a customer base of 1,900 and we have more than 3,000 households now.”

He said under the current situation, Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company lacks capacity to supply water to households in Mumbwa town.

“We need over a K1 million…We need to remove all these weeds around the dam and we need to remove the silt as well so that we can at least have enough holding capacity to see us through the dry season,” Kalusa said. “[But] the supply, as at today, we have just shut the plant – our supply is nil. The dredger is supposed to come from the Ministry of Works and Supply.”

He further noted that now that there is no water supply from Chibila dam, “the community has to depend on the 400 cubic [litres] of water coming from the boreholes, which is not enough.”

“We have got seven borehores, and about six are fully functional. So, it’s a big challenge,” explained Kalusa.

On his part, Nanjuwa reacted that: “the situation is really bad!”

“This is just a disaster which needs immediate attention. According to the report which we are getting now, today Lukanga Water has completely shut down supply, meaning there is no water the whole Mumbwa,” Nanjuwa regretted.

“They are just depending on those few boreholes there, which can’t even cater for half of the community. This is a disaster but this is an issue that we have raised for many years.”

He recalled that while Chibila dam was not in a situation in 2017, like now, “but we raised the issue of this dam.”

“The then minister of Water Development Dr Dennis Wanchinga assured us that something was being done. A budget of over K800,000 was submitted to the government over this. But what was released is only about K210,000 to use for silt removal,” Nanjuwa said. “This has come back again and I want to urge the government to respond urgently. We need a dredger to come here before the onset of the rains. This is a recurring problem and we need a lasting solution.”

Nanjuwa stressed that: “the government must move in because people here are dying.”

“How can you live without water? I have seen many people coming to the parliamentary office to fetch water. But that is not sustainable because the borehole at our office there is very small,” he noted. “So, we need a lasting solution. The government should start planning big, because the Kafue River passes in the heart of Mumbwa district. Why can’t we start getting water supply from the Kafue River?”

He added that Chibila dam has ‘seen many years’ and that it was being stressed due to increased water demand, as a result of a growing population.

“This is a disaster that needs an immediate response from the government. The Minister [of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Dr Jonas Chanda must come here and see this disaster,” said Nanjuwa.

Chibila dam has no embankments at all.