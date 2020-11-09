The dangers of judicialisation or legalisation of politics

I have already written about the dangers of the Inquirisation of Politics whereby the president after engineering the institution of inquiries behind the scenes, comes to convoke an inquiry which he then uses to legitimise certain decisions or indecisions of governance. Some leaders have been able to govern through a mixture of inquiries and other forms of politics.

Today’s article deals with Judicialisation or legalisation of politics whereby politics are played in the judicial or legal arena, a continuation of politics by other means. It was Alex de Tocqueville, a French Philosopher, who upon visiting the United States while researching his book “Democracy in America” in the early 1830s observed that every political question in the United States eventually becomes a judicial or legal question. At a certain stage in a country’s history, it is a sign of democratic maturity to settle political disputes in a judicial or legal arena rather than through bayonets in the streets. Judicialisation or legalisation of politics, however, can connote dangers to democracy when excessively used by politicians or other stakeholders to abdicate the accountability that is entailed in politics, when the judiciary is used to resolve political questions that must be the responsibility of elected politicians and when political mobilisation by various stakeholders is abandoned for the presumably easy terrain of filing lawsuits.

Lawsuits however can be the continuation of politics by legal means and can be effective depending on how this forum gets deployed and prosecuted. I have called this “The Dialectics of Law and Politics” and shall be the subject of a future article.

Today I want to stick to the dangers of the judicialisation or legalisation of politics.

The transference of politics onto the terrain of the courts transfers the decision making to the judiciary and the outcome depends on the character of the judiciary. What comes out of this filtering process may either be the reinvigorating of democratic politics or its deadening. What comes out may be unrecognisable.

Benjamin Franklin, an American founding father stated that the judiciary is the weakest branch of government and by inference to the topic under discussion it wields little or no power in the resolution of political disputes. It neither has the power of the sword nor of the purse. In Zambia, we know that the Constitutional Court ordered way back in 2016 that the ministers must pay back into the Treasury the money earned during an illegal stay in power but that decision went into interminable zigzags of hitherto unresolved quagmire. When faced with powerful entities, the judiciary indeed is the weakest branch of government. Politicians indeed will urge any opposing element to go to the courts if they had the wherewithal to do so.

In Zambia right now, those opposed to the third term attempt by the President are told to go to the courts and at the same time are reminded that the President can not be sued because of his immunity and that no court in Zambia would entertain such a suit. Those who espouse that the President is immune from a lawsuit cannot cite any precedent that a President who is violating a constitutional provision is above the law and therefore immune. No President is immune when he is violating the very constitution that gives him or her powers, unless the system abandons the Rule of law regime in favour of Monarchical power. It would be a vindication of Benjamin Franklin’s observation if the judiciary refuses to be seized of a law suit that is aimed at instilling the Rule of Law in the President who has violated the constitution. It signals that judicialisation or legalisation of politics is indeed dangerous when it is directed at making the President govern with impunity and immunity under the circumstances with judicial protection.

Others have opined that the judiciary is the most dangerous arm of government and democratic politics must be preserved in the hands of elected representatives rather than its judicialisation or legalisation. This school holds that giving power of decision to the judiciary is tantamount to surrendering power to the most dangerous unelected entity that will itself give back the power to the most powerful entities in society, the executive and corporate interests. The judiciary is prone to butchering democracy. Thus have argued authors like Robert Martin in his book “The Most Dangerous Branch” and Michael Mendel in his book, “The Legalization of Politics in Canada: The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms”.

There is yet another school of thought which states that the judiciary is the most democratic branch of government and by implication, it is safe to tend towards judicialisation or legalisation of politics; see Jeffrey Rosen, “The Most Democratic Branch” though Rosen has moved towards “The Most Dangerous Branch” school of thought in the recent past.

David Kaplan in his latest book, “The Most Dangerous Branch: The Supreme Court in the age of Trump” has written that the judiciary should refuse to assume jurisdiction over political questions that have been judicialised or legalised. I previously argued the same, that there must be a judicial vetting committee at the front end to redirect political questions right back where they belong: in the political arena and not in the courts of law. Politicians must not abdicate their responsibilities. Politicians should not use the judiciary to rule the country. Only those questions that involve the Rule of Law and are justiciable should remain in the judicial forum.

It goes the same for civil societies: they must do the hard work of political mobilisation instead of judicialising or legalising their politics unless it involves discrimination in the application of the law and politics of the country, for example the discriminatory application of the Public Order Act.

Where does the Zambian judiciary tend: the weakest branch, the most democratic branch or the most dangerous branch of government? The answer determines the question of whether judicialisation or legalisation of politics in Zambia is apropos.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches Research and Writing Methodologies in Law.