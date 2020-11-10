Esther narrates ‘turbulent’ route to State House

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu on Saturday took time to share President Edgar Lungu and the first family’s turbulent route to State House.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu says President Lungu and the first family went through a wilderness for them to get to State House.

Meanwhile, Seventh Day Adventist Church East Zambia field president Moses Banda says it is difficult to please everyone but urged the first family to continue doing its work in honesty.

During the church service at Chipata Main SDA Church, Esther said she was touched by the sermon which was delivered by Reverend Banda because it related directly to what transpired to the first family on its way to State House.

“It wasn’t an easy journey (to State House) because at times we felt we were going to spend a night at our house only to receive a phone call at 01:00 hours that ‘you have to leave that place’. And there and then we would wake up, pack our small suitcase or hand luggage which in the end we did not even offload,” she narrated. “But we used to move with it. Sometimes we would start off without knowing exactly where we were going. And I would ask my husband who could hardly drive… And he made me drive in the night. I would ask him, ‘where are we going?’ He would say ‘God will direct us where we would spend the rest of the night.”

Esther said they slept in various guesthouses in Kabulonga area during the same period.

“The worst was when he (President Lungu) said that now that we are known to have slept in most of these guest houses, then we are no longer safe. We agreed to go somewhere in the outskirts and that was in the night. We drove and at some point we tried to seek accommodation at one of the lodges in Kabwata but they didn’t open for us because it was late. And they were also scared because the political environment was not conducive,” she said.

Esther said at times they used to sleep after 02:00 AM.

She said at some point the first family thought of throwing in the towel because of the difficulties they faced.

“I talked to my husband, I said, ‘are you sure we should be going on like this?’ We discussed, then we agreed that when you (President Lungu) meet with the colleagues in the party you should tell them that we can’t go on like this and we have pulled out,” Esther narrated. “Now the response he came back with home is in fact what the Minister (Makebi Zulu) said that ‘Mr Lungu if you are going to deny God’s choice you will be answerable to the people of Zambia because God has chosen you. It’s not us who have chosen you but God, so go and tell your wife that this is beyond you and we are not going to accept that’.”

She said they prayed about the situation they were going through.

“Our last born daughter whom we were still staying with was so concerned also. She helped us pray. At some point she came to me and said ‘mum we have to change our prayer pattern. What we now do is to ask God to give you guidance, to give you wisdom and to protect you.’ And those are the words we still use in our prayers to date,” Esther said. “My dear brethren, I don’t want to put you in that sombre mood. Let us rejoice because everything happens for a purpose.”

She said she was happy because God had given the first family guidance and wisdom including the people to work with.

“We are happy because God has given us the wisdom which we thought we didn’t have. He has given us the knowledge which we thought we didn’t have. He has given us the resources which we thought we didn’t have. And He has given us people to work with whom we thought we were not going to have and for that we praise God,” she said.

Esther said the first family loves all the Zambians and urged them to continue praying for the country.

She said God has set his eyes upon Zambia.

Esther said she was in Chipata on an outreach programme aimed at empowering women.

She said she was in Chipata and Eastern Province in general to pilot an entrepreneurship programme for women in the Church.

Esther said empowering women was important because women have a lot of responsibilities in homes, churches and community in general.

“Women are teachers, nurses, doctors – they do all kind of things. They are a driving force, they are managers. Much as we know that we have men in our homes, we are managers but men are the bosses,” she said.

Esther said if the woman does not do the right thing then the whole house could be in a shambles.

She said she thought of partnering with the Church women to help the government in attending to the needy in society.

Esther donated some foodstuffs to the vulnerable people at Chipata Main SDA.

And Zulu, who is also Malambo PF member of parliament, said the sermon by Rev Banda reminded him of Esther and what her family went through in 2015.

“In 2015 when President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was to be President they went through a lot of things. I would say they went through a wilderness as Hagga did (as per Bible preaching). They never slept in their own house because of the threats to their lives the whole time prior to the 2015 elections. At that time there was someone else acting as President [Dr Guy Scott],” he said.

Zulu said God has plans for every person.

He said at some point President Lungu almost gave up but God did not give up on them.

Zulu thanked Esther and the first family for not giving up on Zambians.

He commended Esther for the great works she was doing in the Province.

Meanwhile, Rev Banda thanked Esther for visiting the church saying it was a unique experience.

He said the Church joins the other Christians to pray for the first family so that God could continue giving it the wisdom to govern the nation.

Rev Banda said it was not easy to please everyone but urged the first family to continue doing its honest part.