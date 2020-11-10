Favour seekers destroying judiciary – Changala

BREBNER Changala has charged that there are favour seekers among judges who have destroyed the judiciary.

Changala, a good governance activist, says gone are the days when judges would stand on the law and defend the defenceless.

He said it was unfortunate that most judges in all of the country’s higher courts of law were preoccupied with defending their jobs even when they were protected by the Constitution.

“Now, the current crop of judges are a disgrace on the bench because some of them have been, rather, they do not merit to be there,” Changala said. “They’re favour seekers trying to please the appointing authority. And this is where the judiciary has really abdicated its role in a democratic Zambia.”

Changala remembered how difficult it was during the one party state for judges to make decision against the government.

He said despite that some judges stood on the law and ruled against the UNIP government.

Changala praised the UNIP government then for respecting court decisions.

“But during 1991 after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the iron curtain in the Soviet Union, judge [Claver] Musumali came to the serious prominence in terms of the judiciary. He is the only one, I think out of the 50 applications that went to him; I think 48 were in favour of the people of Zambia. And the main player during judge Musumali was Levy Patrick Mwanwasa as the lawyer for MMD,” Changala said. “Judge Musumali brought some judicial activism. He participated in the revolution of the moment. Judge Musumali is the first one to order ZNBC to carry rallies of the opposition. But there’s something very important to that, despite UNIP being a dictatorship, it obeyed court orders. Surprisingly, court orders were taken very serious by the UNIP government.”

He however urged people never to lose hope as there were still some judges that stood on the law.

“All hope is not lost. I must put it on record, we still have revolutionary judges; going, by what I’m reading. On the bench there are those who are ready to use both the law and the wheel of natural justice to advance the interests severally to the benefit of all Zambians and all those who live in it,” said Changala.