Lungu donates K400,000 cash to Mpongwe traders

[By Charles Tembo in Mpongwe]

MPONGWE PF aspiring parliamentary candidate Emmanuel Kasambo has donated K400,000 cash to traders in markets.

According to Kasambo, the donation was done by President Edgar Lungu to empower marketeers.

Kasambo delivered cash money on behalf of President Lungu on Saturday.

He said President Lungu told him that the money is meant to boost marketeers whose businesses have been negatively affected by the effects of COVID-19.

He said the money is a revolving fund that should be paid within four months at no interest.

“The President has sent me to come and deliver a tune of K400,000 to these traders here in Mpongwe district, Ibenga and Mpongwe Central markets, to be specific,” Kasambo said.

He said the empowerment is not a political one but something that should benefit every trader as long as they are trading in a market.

Kasambo then put the cash on the table, to the amazement of the traders.

And chieftainess Malembeka of the Lamba people in Mpongwe has commended President Lungu for ensuring the less privileged are empowered.

The traditional leader, in an interview at her palace, said the move by the Head of State portrays the good heart he has in ensuring that poor people’s livelihoods are uplifted.

Malembeka has also urged her subjects to turn out in numbers and register as voters in the mobile exercise that started yesterday.

She said acquiring new voter’s cards was the only way that would make them exercise the right to vote by putting in place leaders of their choice at every level.

“Let me take this opportunity to implore my people across the chiefdom to take advantage of the mobile voter registration that will be commencing on Monday. They should know that only by having a copy of a voter’s card will enable them vote for leaders of their choice,” said Malembeka.