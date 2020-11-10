Lusaka resident reports Siliya to ACC over SCT remarks

A LUSAKA resident has reported information minister Dora Siliya to the Anti-Corruption Commission contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act.

Nicholous Phiri of Plot 11965 off Ngwerere Road, who arrived at the ACC headquarters in Lusaka at 10:00 hours, said his report follows a story published in the News Diggers on October 28 which alleged that Siliya told some village headmen of Sinda district in Eastern Province to provide false information to public officers managing the Social Cash Transfer Programme in order for them to become beneficiaries, against the laid down procedure.

The Social Cash Transfer is a government programme financed using public and donor funds to provide relief and a social safety-net to the most vulnerable individuals in the community.

Phiri said he wants the ACC to investigate and prosecute Siliya, who is also Petauke Central PF member of parliament, for a possible violation of the anti-corruption Act Number 3 of 2012.

“In administering the Social Cash Transfer Programme, government and its partners put in place guidelines to ensure that only deserving beneficiaries can benefit from the programme including an assessment of wealth indicators such as nature of housing infrastructure one has; number of meals taken per day and productive household assets that a prospective beneficiary has,” Phiri said. “Other conditions for beneficiaries’ selection include; female headed households with three or more children under the age of 18, the old aged, 65 years and above, child headed households (below 18), disabled persons, households keeping a person or persons with disability, households not enrolled on any form of cash scheme including pension benefits and households with no productive household assets among other consideration.”

He noted that these criteria are essential to ensure that only deserving households and individuals benefit from the SCT programme.

Phiri however, recalled that while canvassing votes for President Edgar Lungu in Eastern Province for the 2021 general elections, Siliya is reported to have encouraged headmen not to disclose correct and truthful information to the administrators of the Social Cash Transfer Programme as doing so would disqualify them from benefiting from the programme.

He said it was his considered view that the words uttered by Siliya to the public were meant to encourage and aid undeserving individuals to engage in corrupt activities by circumventing a duly constituted beneficiary identification criteria by giving false information.

“Further, it was reported that Ms Siliya advised village headmen to visit the office of the District Commissioner in order to be guided on how to circumvent the approved procedure for administering the Social Cash Transfer Programme,” Phiri said.

He said it was also his considered view that as a public officer, Siliya may have abused her authority contrary to Section 21|(1)(a)(b) and (c) of the anti-corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 which provides that “21(1) A public officer commits an offence who – does, or directs to be done, in abuse of the public officer’s position, office or authority any arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights or interests of the government or any other person”.

“(b) uses that public officer’s position, office or authority or any information that the public officer obtains as a result of, or in the course of, the performance of that public officer’s functions to obtain property, profit, advantage or benefit, directly or indirectly, for oneself or another persons’… (c) uses the public officer’s position, officer or information to obtain, promise, offer, or give an undue advantage to oneself or another person, directly or indirectly, in order for the public officer to perform or refrain from performing the public officers duty,” Phiri said.

He said in addition, Siliya’s conduct bordered on the possible violation of Section 81 of the electoral Act 35 of 2016 and must be investigated in line with Section 35(1) of the anti-corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Phiri said he was requesting the ACC to institute investigations into the matter and take appropriate actions.

“It is my sincere belief that the Commission has capacity to gather evidence to deal with this matter. However, should the Commission require more information to facilitate its investigations, I stand ready to provide both the voice note and newspaper articles to substantiate this accusation,” said Phiri.

He said he was a Zambian citizen concerned with prudent management of public resources and observance of the rule of law in the conduct of public affairs.

Recently, Siliya urged traditional leaders to lie to SCT officers to benefit more from the scheme.

“I have heard that you traditional leaders don’t benefit from the Social Cash Transfer. We are here to tap about issues that affect our lives, we must not forget. I have heard that you are not benefiting, but the government has said if that was the case, it must not continue. Headmen should be taking Social Cash Transfer as well. So, those of you who would like to benefit from SCT, you must go to the DC’s office so that you can be told how to do it. They will ask you questions: Does your house have iron sheets? Yes. Do you own cattle? Yes. Do you own a bicycle? Yes. How many times do you eat? You say we manage to eat four times a day…,” said Siliya. “As you are answering, the machine is recording. It will say that you are not a poor person and you cannot benefit with such answers. Let me share some wisdom with you: if you want to benefit from Social Cash Transfer, the DC will teach you that even when you live in a house with iron sheets, don’t say the truth so that you can be included on the Social Cash Transfer programme. That way, you can have money to buy shoes and bicycles so that you look presentable. As a government, we know that you traditional leaders have a lot of problems.”

And addressing journalists after lodging the complaint, Phiri said, “The issue of Dora Siliya does not end here. We will make sure she is sacked or indeed faces the law”.

“We can only appeal to politicians not to put undue pressure on the ACC. Let the ACC do its professional and independent work otherwise the culture of impunity will one day put this country on fire,” said Phiri.