M’membe ‘preaches’ on revolutionary love

THE love experienced by a revolutionary has received inadequate attention, says Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe.

In a statement issued from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali, Dr M’membe reflected on how love must be directed to God and others.

He said while the message of love had often focused on that between people, the love expressed by revolutionaries had received little attention.

Dr M’membe said on Sunday, he was given an opportunity to preach in a Pentecostal church.

The following are his reflections on the experience.

”Today I attended a Sunday service at a Pentecostal church headed by a relative of mine in Lubemba. I am Catholic. But I really liked the way they prayed. I grew up repeating the same prayers over and over 100 times, saying the ‘ Hail Mary’ and ‘Our Father’ mechanically. Today I experienced a form of praying in which the person seemed to be talking spontaneously with somebody; he used his own words and ideas to make a plea or a request, to express his will or a feeling. I really liked it.

Then unexpectedly, the Reverend introduced me to the congregation and asked me to say something.

I had to think on my feet. I am not a preacher, but a revolutionary. I quickly turned to Dr Ernesto Che Guevara and asked myself what he would have said if he was in my situation. His ‘sermon’ on love came to mind and I decided to talk about love.

I felt I should talk about why love is such an important part of our obedience to God. I remembered that Jesus commanded us, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:37-40).

I took the rostrum and preached: “The greatest commandment given to us is Love – love of thy God and love of thy neighbour. If you love, you can’t kill. If you love, you can’t steal. If you love, you can’t abuse others. If you love, you can’t deceive. If you love, you can’t hate.” I ended there. It was a very short sermon.

Why is love crucial to the greatest commandments?

When we hear the term “commandment,” we often think of the Ten Commandments outlined in Exodus 20. However, the Jewish rabbis determined that the Law consisted of 613 commandments, and they categorised them into greater and lesser laws.

The Pharisees were a sect of Jews who devoted themselves to following their own understanding of the Law, and they tried to strictly follow every single one of the 613 laws. Consequently, during New Testament times, great confusion existed among the people as to the purpose of the Law and which laws were most important.

When Jesus was teaching in the temple one day, the Sadducees attempted to trap Him in His words. After Jesus silenced them, one of the Pharisees – who saw what Jesus did to the Sadducees – asked Him to identify the greatest commandment. The Lord’s response shut the mouths of His critics, and none of them dared to question Him anymore (Mark 12:34).

Jesus said the greatest commandment was to love God with all your heart, soul, and mind. This response would likely have gone over well since it came directly from Deuteronomy 6:4–5, a passage known as the Shema, which the Jews repeated twice every day.

However, it was what the Lord said next that silenced His critics. He proclaimed, “The second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:39–40).

What a magnificent summary of the Law. Think about the Ten Commandments. The first four deal with our relationship to God, which is why we are to love Him with all our heart, soul and mind. The final six deal with loving our neighbour.

Notice He did not say we need to learn to love ourselves. This modern false teaching is rife within the Church, but it is flatly rejected in Scripture (Luke 9:23; 2 Timothy 3:2). Jesus instructed us to love others as we already love ourselves.

Finally, consider the group Jesus addressed. In the very next chapter, Matthew 23, He called them hypocrites, blind guides, fools, serpents, a brood of vipers, murderers, and whitewashed tombs. They self-righteously kept the Law but failed to obey the two greatest commandments because they loved themselves rather than God and others. No wonder they could not answer Him. They were guilty, and their sin was laid bare in the light of truth.

Today’s big idea: love must be directed to God and others.

If true religion rests on love, it is equally true that loyalty rests on love. Loyalty is a sentiment, not a law. It rests on love, not on restraint. And since our governance demands no love, it evoke no loyalty.

Love of one’s people is invincible hatred for those who oppress them, eternal animosity towards those who attack them, humiliate them.

There is a saying that love makes the world go ‘round’. The power of love can be observed in a multitude of different relationships, including parental love, romantic love, brotherly love, and sexual love. However, the love experienced by a revolutionary has received inadequate attention.

Che Guevara states in his celebrated essay, Man and Socialism in Cuba that “the true revolutionary is guided by strong feelings of love.” These feelings of love are a driving force in revolutionary life. This love is not just expressed to a few people, but rather towards humanity. The initial remark by Che focuses on the feelings of love. However, is love a feeling? Feelings are often transient and certain feelings are not always present in our lives. A wife can love her husband, but she may not always experience feelings of love toward him. The emphasis on the feelings of love also assumes that everyone experiences the same feelings. People often experience different feelings when they love someone. It could be joy, excitement, sympathy, empathy, intimacy, comfort, bonding as well as other feelings. These feelings may vary among people in terms of strength and extent. Consequently, the concept of feelings of love is not precise and may refer to different feelings in the loving process. We can also ask whether a true revolutionary need to be motivated by strong feelings of love. Some revolutionaries may have difficulty, given their upbringing and environmental conditions, to experience strong feelings of love. Therefore, revolutionaries may or may not possess these feelings of love. The emphasis on feelings is an inadequate means of understanding revolutionary love.

Che says that these loving feelings need to be transformed into concrete actions with a drive for creating justice in the world. He further maintains that this revolutionary fervour should not be limited to one area of the world, but extended to proletarian internationalism. The emphasis now is on behaviour. Feelings themselves that do not produce revolutionary behaviour are of no value.

Clearly, love consists of the qualities of caring, responsibility, respect, and knowledge. Caring involves a concern for the welfare of others, responsibility is meeting their needs by your actions, respect refers to wanting the best for others and knowledge is using certain facts in understanding a situation and acting wisely.

A revolutionary expresses his love by initially caring about the poverty and oppressive conditions that people endure without much hope for change within a political system. If one did not care or was ambivalent about the terrible conditions that the masses experience daily, then revolutionary activity would not ensue. The revolutionary has the responsibility to use the best means available to remove an oppressive regime. It receives the respect and support of the people by its continual effort to bring justice and equity within a political structure, and uses its knowledge of strategies and tactics to defeat the oppressor.

Essentially, revolutionary love needs to have a corresponding behavioural component. According to Che, there are additional components to revolutionary love.

First, a revolutionary is willing to make sacrifices. Fidel Castro was a lawyer and Che a medical doctor, and yet they both relinquished a bourgeois life in order to become revolutionaries. It necessitates a commitment to revolutionary activities with all the physical and emotional hardships that one will endure during those times.

These sacrifices are made because revolutionaries know or have experienced the severe suffering and oppression that exists within the political system and want to change it.

Second, revolutionaries need to be courageous and willing to undertake dangerous missions that might lead to their death.

Third, a model revolutionary is one that possesses intelligent ideas that can be used in revolutionary struggle, an intellectual knowledge about overcoming the nature of oppression and a vision of a liberated and just society.

Fourth, a revolutionary experiences solidarity with humanity. However, this needs some clarification. “Humanity “does not refer to all people, since this would include the dominant and ruling class. It refers to the poor and oppressed people who are being exploited and treated unjustly.

As this solidarity increases, there is a greater bonding between the revolutionaries and their supporters.

This unity is an act of love. It is a political conception of love emanating from collective actions, expansive encounters and continuous collaborations. Love does not precede solidarity, but rather love is a consequence of solidarity. When human beings are in solidarity and aid each other, political love becomes a result of this type of human activity.

Fifth, a revolutionary exhibits altruistic behaviour. An altruist is primarily concerned with the welfare of others and not his personal gain. He is also constantly discovering, renovating, acting, and reflecting about ways of contributing to society.

Revolutionary love is not only expressed by individuals, but also by nations – utilising certain aspects of revolutionary love in aiding other nations to overcome difficulties and create a better world.

Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love…The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread…I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love…Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service…I am not sure exactly what heaven will be like, but I know that when we die and it comes time for God to judge us, He will not ask, ‘How many good things have you done in your life?’ rather He will ask, ‘How much love did you put into what you did?”