UNDP shouldn’t fund fraudulent elections

UNDP and other cooperating partners have an opportunity to help make Zambia’s 2021 elections a bit more free and fair.
The Zambian government is currently broke and not able to fund the country’s 2021 elections. UNDP and other cooperating partners who have agreed to fund the country’s next year’s elections should tie their assistance to the holding of free and fair elections.
These measures should include fairness in the issuance of national registration cards in all parts of the country, voter registration, access by all to the publicly owned news media outlets and the administration of the public order Act.
Elections and other political processes are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s long-term democratic development.
The most fundamental principle defining credible elections is that they must reflect the free expression of the will of the people.
To achieve this, elections should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the elections. These broad principles are buttressed by several electoral process-related obligations, as well as a number of key rights and freedoms, each of which derive from public international law.
Before releasing any funds to support Zambia’s elections, UNDP and other cooperating partners, should take into account the degree to which the Zambian government upholds democratic principles and standards for elections. They should also analyse the country’s political dynamics and assesses the key electoral stakeholders’ level of commitment and capacities in order to promote electoral integrity.
The Zambian people are entitled to honest, free and fair elections.
That means equitable access to the issuance of national registration cards, voter registration, publicity owned news media outlets, and to the holding of political meetings and rallies.
This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in the country’s elections.
