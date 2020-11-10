Zambians must see PF’s naked lies – Kazabu

LUXON Kazabu is advising Zambians to open their eyes and see the naked lies of the PF with regards non-representation of youths, women and people living with disabilities with the death of Bill 10.

Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister, says in 2016 six constituencies were created without the issue of Bill 10.

In an interview, Kazabu said if the PF want more women, youths and people living with disabilities in parliament it can be done without advancing Bill 10.

“It is simple, all they can do is to ensure that two-thirds of their parliamentary candidates are youths, women and people living with disabilities. And as a ruling party they have another window, President Lungu has power to nominate these category of people, but he nominated five men and three women, no youth. So Zambians must open their eyes and see the naked lies of the PF,” Kazabu said.

On the delimitation of constituencies, Kazabu said the law requires this to be done every 10 years taking into consideration the increasing population.

“In 2016 six constituencies were created and I was in parliament at that time. The ECZ applied the provisions of Article 58, so why marry this exercise to Bill 10? There is another naked lie,” he said.

On Given Lubinda, Kazabu said the justice minister should not pledge to defend the indefensible in President Edgar Lungu because he does not qualify for the 2021 elections.

“Given can’t even interpret the Constitution. At one time I had great respect for that man but not anymore. That is why I say that is the reason they were pushing for Bill 10 so hard. Can he have a bit of respectability, if he has any. If he is mixing the provisions of the 1996 constitution which was amended in 2016 then I can understand where he stands. I think this is what the PF members are making a mistake on,” said Kazabu.