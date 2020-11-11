Beer, women will bring you down, Bishop Phiri cautions new priests

CATHOLIC Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri says politicians should not tell priests what they want to hear.

Bishop Phiri said there should be love and peace as the country goes to the 2021 general elections.

Bishop Phiri said this during the priestly ordination ceremony of eight priests.

Those ordained as priests are Friar Evaristo J. Mwape, OFM Conv. Friar Gordon B. Fundanga, OFM Conv. Friar Emmanuel Mulenga, OFM Conv. Friar Kasonde M. Chama, OFM Conv. Friar Barnabas Kasonde, OFM Conv. Friar Elias M. Chimfwembe, OFM Conv. Friar Obed C. Sesa, OFM Conv. Friar Wilbroad Mulenga, OP.

In his homily, Bishop Phiri urged congregants to stay away from tempting priests to sin.

“For the record, you our friends in the other world (politicians) don’t tell the priests what you want to hear. When it is wrong, it is wrong. People must be corrected in a dignified manner,” Bishop Phiri said.

“We hope that as we go in elections, let there be love and peace. We need the salvation of souls.”

Bishop Phiri said Christians should keep their bodies as temples of Christ.

“The temple that we have is our body; that we need to keep for the Lord,” he said.

He further said people should not point at the wrong of others before checking themselves.

“In Zambia, we talk about corruption and we talk about others to be corrupt. A police officer will stand in the sun and call them corrupt, but who follows them [and say] ‘officer let us discuss?’ What to discuss when you have followed him? That is Corruption,” he said.

Bishop Phiri said the only two things that could bring priests down was beer and women.

“Beer and women will bring you down. Even you members; stay away from the priests. Every day ‘I am going to see the priest’; for what?” Bishop Phiri questioned.

He further guided the new priests to follow the procedure of the Catholic Church when commenting on different issues.

“If you become an obstacle, I will push you out. In the Catholic Church we operate in order. You don’t have to contradict me,” said Bishop Phiri.

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila attended the priestly ordination ceremony at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Ndola.