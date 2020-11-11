Lungu and his minions should start packing

Without manipulating the electoral process and outright rigging, it will be impossible for Edgar Lungu to win next year’s elections.
Edgar and his minions know this. And this is why they are trying very hard to criminalise the freedom of assembly and expression. They are using the police and their cadres to ensure that critical and meaningful opposition and civil society is not seen and heard. But this is proving to be an exercise in futility.
They have tried to manipulate the issuance of national registration cards by pushing it more in the areas which they think they are politically dominant and unnecessarily limiting it in areas believed to opposition strongholds. But what they don’t realise is the political map is changing every day.
And as Dr Fred M’membe has observed, “It’s very difficult to understand why a politician who has brought his nation to its knees economically, politically and socially would so strongly, or even illegally, seek to continue leading it.
How can someone who has bankrupted this country seek to continue leading it? Lead to where? To further bankruptcy, ruin?
Unfortunately, it would seem, when it comes to political leadership, it is the least inclined who seek it the most – without political power they probably feel they’re nothing.”
This, it would seem, is the situation Edgar and his minions are in.
It seems power and money has made them blind to see the true political reality in the country. They are not wanted. They are being cheated the same way Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda were deceived by favour seekers that they will win! Did they win? The game is clearly over for Edgar and his minions. They should start packing and use whatever wealth they have amassed carefully.
