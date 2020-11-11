Lungu’s future in your hands, Lubusha tells East chiefs

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says traditional leaders should remember that they produced a child in the name of President Edgar Lungu who is leading the nation and his future lies in them.

Speaking during the Eastern Province Chiefs’ Indaba on effects of climate change in Chipata on Monday, Lubusha said traditional leaders should encourage people to register as voters.

“Your child is pleading with you not to forget to register as voters and the issuance of National Registration Cards exercise is ongoing. Your child (President Lungu) is saying power lies in you for him to continue leading this country,” he said. “Again, if you as parents do not take care it will be difficult for him to rule this country. When we get to our chiefdoms let’s not forget that we produced a child who is leading the country and his future is in our hands.”

Lubusha appealed to the traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to register in large numbers in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Sensitise headmen so that we can vote well next year. There are a lot of young ones who need to register as voters. The young ones can use the National Registration Card to join cooperatives and other empowerment programmes,” he said.

Lubusha told the traditional leaders that members of parliament would continue visiting their palaces to seek wisdom and guidance.

“We depend on guidance as well as your blessings. President Edgar has time and again told us the importance of traditional leaders who are also our parents. Many are the times that we come to you to seek your guidance and blessings,” he said.

Lubusha appealed to the chiefs to continue guiding politicians so that they could do their politics well.

“We ask you to continue teaching us so that we could manage politics well. We perfectly realise that you have a huge responsibility to unite our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province and as a ruling party, we need to set a very good example to other political parties that Eastern is a very peaceful and loving province,” he said.

Lubusha said traditional leaders should not get tired with politicians who will continue seeking guidance and counsel.

“As politicians sometimes we differ so we look up to you to reconcile us as a political party and reconcile us with other political parties. I will not hide you, this child we have Edgar Chagwa Lungu is so loving, caring and has done so much for Zambia and even Eastern Province has received equal share of the national cake,” said Lubusha. “And he has continued to sacrifice and help us. You produced this child and you should take care of him. We are asking you to always remember him in your daily activities as well as in your prayers.”