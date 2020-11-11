Mumbwa residents cry for Kabwanga dam repair

THE people of Mumbwa’s Mumba and Moono chiefdoms cry for a sustainable availability of water, says Mumbwa Central Constituency chairman Freeman Choolwe.

Choolwe was Mumbwa Central’s Shimbizhi ward councillor for 10 years and doubled as Mumbwa district council chairman.

On Saturday, in the company of Mumbwa Central UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa, Choolwe toured the damaged and neglected Kabwanga dam on the outskirts of Mumbwa town.

“This is one of the most essential dams, apart from Chibila dam. It used to serve a lot of people around Mumba ward and Makebo ward. Even people from Mumbwa town were served a lot by this dam, in as far water provision is concerned,” Choolwe said in an interview. “Immediately this dam broke in 2014, there was disaster. People have suffered a lot, having shortages of water in Mumbwa.”

He recalled that when he was a council chairman for Mumbwa council, “we requested the government to look into this dam.”

“I travelled for several times to Kabwe to have meetings with the MD (managing director) for Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company. There was even money released then for this dam but that money has gone into thin air,” Choolwe noted. “It’s a cry of Mumbwa community at the moment to have this dam repaired. The government should make a follow-up for the funds which were released for the repair of this dam. Let money be found soonest for the repair of this dam.”

Meanwhile, Nanjuwa said: “this Kabwanga dam burst many years ago – 2013/2014.”

“This was going to serve as an alternative dam to Chibila dam, which is supplying water to Mumbwa central business district,” he said. “But from that time, Kabwanga dam has not been worked on. This dam was servicing a number of people in Mumba, Moono chiefdoms and many other areas away from here.”

He complained that the lives of people and livestock have been affected.

“I brought up this issue of Kabwanga dam in Parliament in 2018. This PF government has persistently said they have no plan to work on this dam,” Nanjuwa said. “But the issue is that the MMD government funded this dam, yet under the PF government the money for the dam disappeared.”

Nanjuwa is asking the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection to explain where the yesteryears budgetary allocation for Kabwanga dam has gone.

“We want that money which was released under the MMD government, and disappeared under PF, to be restored so that this dam can be worked on,” emphasised Nanjuwa. “We are asking Honourable Dr [Jonas] Chanda (water development minister) to stop gallivanting in Serenje and come to Mumbwa to see this disaster. We want him to come here as early as yesterday, and see Kabwanga dam. Mumbwa should not have the same problem of water shortages next year. If we have two dams working, then that becomes a relief to the people of Mumbwa.”