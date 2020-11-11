MWEPU COULD JOIN CAMP

MIDFIELD wizard Enock Mwepu’s availability for tomorrow’s AfCON qualifier against Botswana still hangs in balance as FAZ sweats to find flights from Austria after the club cleared the players of COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, Mwepu’s club Redbull Salzburg reported that all players had been quarantined after some of them tested positive, which ruled Mwepu out of the crucial match.

But the club later released a statement yesterday, that the players had tested negative after a second test was conducted and they were released for international duties.

In an interview on the availability of the player, FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala said while the Covid issues had been cleared, finding a flight out of Austria for the player to reach on time remained a challenge by press time yesterday.

“It’s not certain yet, they have triggered the process from the other end but it’s not straight forward because of flight issues. Now, that’s the challenge at the moment, but in principle those (Salzburg) have buckled down,” said Mungala. “So, the issue is now flights, today there seems to be no flights from that end. They have been checking to find something that can help him arrive in time; that’s the stage we are now but Covid issues are done.”

However, other players called for the must-win back-to-back encounter had all reported to camp.