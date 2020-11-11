Sialubalo urges govt not to ignore challenges in rural areas

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says government must not turn a blind eye to the numerous challenges people in rural areas are facing.

Sialubalo said it was unacceptable for the government to continue ignoring the needs of those in rural areas like Sinazongwe district.

“Government must not pay a blind eye to the numerous challenges people in rural areas are facing owing to increased hardships in the country,” he said.

Sialubalo disclosed that people in his constituency were not happy that they were not benefiting from the natural resources in the area.

He pointed out that any reasonable government attends to the cries of its people.

“We are disadvantaged as residents of Sinazongwe. Despite having minerals, Lake Kariba and electricity generation, there is nothing government has done to improve people’s livelihood. Mines pay back royalties to government but look at the state of Batoka-Maamba road where this same coal is coming from. It’s more of a skeleton of a road now. As area MP I’m not happy that my people are not benefiting from natural resources in their area,” said Sialubalo. “We wonder which government we pay taxes to because we don’t receive development despite being producers. Sinazongwe Constituency is too big and it has 14 wards such that even the so-called Constituency Development Fund is just a drop in the ocean, hence our cry that let the investment in the district match with what we are producing which is electricity generation and coal.”