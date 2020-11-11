SRE petitions ConCourt to order dethroned chief Shakumbila to vacate throne, handover power

THE SHAKUMBILA Royal Establishment has petitioned the Constitutional Court for an order that dethroned chief Patrick Chikumbe Chibamba vacates the palace and hands-over instruments of power and other royal property.

The petition has been filed by Ackson Shibalanga Shachele, the chairperson of the Shakumbila Royal Establishment, Edgar Mwambula (member of the royal family) and Dennis Changachanga (a subject).

In the petition filed on November 5, 2020, Shachele stated that Chibamba, who ascended to the throne in 2007, had committed several breaches and wrongdoings during his reign against the Sala people, the royal family and royal establishment committee.

He stated that on October 11, 2020, the royal family members and the royal family met and resolved to remove Chibamba from the throne and immediately replace him with someone else due to his breaches, wrongdoing and misconduct.

He itemized the breaches, wrongdoings and misconduct for which Chibamba was removed from the throne as rampant sale, allocation or gifting of traditional land for his own benefit and that of his close relatives, and causing or creating disunity or division among the royal family and the subjects.

“The royal family members of the Shakumbila Chiefdom and the Royal Establishment Committee have presently installed a new chief whom they intend to present to the public at a peaceful ceremony without the interference of the respondent herein, his servants or agents seeing that the respondent has in the past used violence and intimidation to interfere with and scare members of the royal family and other subjects of the Sala chiefdom,” reads the petition.

Shachele prays for an order declaring Chibamba, by his conduct violated or contravened articles 165(1), 166, and 167 of the Constitution during his reign.

“An order that the respondent vacates the palace and hands over the instruments of power and other royal property to the 1st petitioner as chairperson [of the] Royal Establishment Committee by virtue of his having been removed from the throne by the said Royal Establishment Committee and the royal family,” reads the petition.

The petitioners have also sought an order that Chibamba stops holding himself out or purport to act as chief Shakumbila.

“An Interim order for injunction restraining the respondent, whether by himself, his agents, his servants or whomsoever from interfering with the installation and presentation ceremony of the person that the royal family and the Royal Establishment Committee has newly selected and appointed as Chief Shakumbila and compelling him to hand over the instruments of power and other royal property to the Royal Establishment Committee and the royal family until the final determination of this matter,” reads the petition.