Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: defining characteristics of successful govt M&E systems

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) has undoubtedly become one of the most and fast popularised and adopted governance concepts and practice by development agencies across the globe today than ever before.

In this article, I focus on the question: how can we know the critical characteristics of successful government M&E systems? This question needs to be answered so that the Zambian government and all governments in Africa would begin to tailor their efforts towards building functional systems that would produce useful information to feed into development processes, decisions and policies.

A growing number of governments in developing countries around the world are working to improve their performance by creating systems to measure and help them understand the performance of their services and programs. This trend is influenced by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, most of which place a high priority on the four main uses of M&E findings:1. Policy development, 2. Evidence-based policy making and budgeting, 3. Management performance, 4. Accountability

The priority for measuring and better managing government performance in middle- and low-income countries is intensified by continuing fiscal and macroeconomic pressures affecting all countries, and by ever-rising expectations from ordinary citizens. It is also influenced by the need for citizens, governments, and the international community to make state actions more effective in increasing welfare, reducing poverty, and improving opportunities for all. An additional impetus to focus on performance is the strong expectations of international donors.

A “successful” M&E system has three defining characteristics. The first is intensive utilisation of the M&E information provided by the system in one or more of the stages of the policy cycle. It may seem trite to argue that M&E information should only be collected if it is going to be used, but most evaluators in governments (and in donor agencies) have a surprisingly poor understanding of the extent to which the M&E information they produce is actually used by others. If M&E information is not being used, then it is important to discover the reasons why. Is it because the M&E information is regarded as being of poor quality, or not timely, or because evaluations have not addressed the most relevant questions concerning programme performance? Or is it because the intended users within the government—such as the finance or planning ministries, Parliament—have neither the skills nor interest in using this information in their work? Reliable, quality information is the second feature of successful M&E systems.

Various standards define what constitutes quality monitoring data and evaluations, and these standards can be used to assess the reliability of the information that any M&E system produces. Most government evaluation offices have some sort of quality control mechanism in place. Most, however, do not appear to conduct or commission formal reviews of the quality of their work.

The third characteristic of a successful M&E system is sustainability. This relates to the likelihood that the M&E system will survive a change in administration, government ministers, or top officials. When the utilization of M&E information is firmly embedded in core government processes, such as the budget cycle, it is likely to be sustained over time. Conversely, when M&E has only a handful of key supporters or is little used, or if it is largely funded by donors rather than by the government itself, then sustainability is less likely. One question that is often asked is how many countries have successful M&E systems. A related question is how many countries have M&E systems, however successful or not they might be? These are difficult questions to answer. Almost every country in the world possesses ministry systems that produce monitoring information on government spending, processes, and outputs with some degree of regularity. Most countries also have national statistical collections that provide information on country health and education outcomes, among others. Most low-income countries have poverty reduction strategies (national development plans in the case of Zambia) that require sets of government and country performance indicators; these constitute a form of M&E system. Many countries also conduct evaluations of some sort; these may be government funded or, for low and middle-income countries, donor funded, and they are often conducted on an ad hoc basis. While it is a judgment call as to when these M&E arrangements can reasonably be termed an M&E “system,” it is likely that there are dozens of countries that possess some kind of whole-of-government M&E system. Among these, the countries that could be judged to be fully or partially successful would probably number in the tens or at most the twenties—including a number of OECD and middle-income countries, with the latter especially in Latin America, and a small number of low-income countries such as Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Tanzania. More precise estimates would require strict and measurable criteria for “success,” as well as detailed reviews or diagnoses of each country against these criteria. Lastly, I remain a firm advocate of stronger governments – stronger in terms of pursuing transformative and people-empowerment socio-economic development. Not what we see in most African countries (e.g. our own in Zambia).

Indeed, Zambia has precisely been mismanaged socio-economically over the last decades to levels where even measuring the extent of damage can never be accurately tracked, quantified and qualified. Thus, hope lies in what we are doing now and what we shall do in the future. There is urgent requirement right now to invest in awareness campaigns within and outside government structures in terms of making results-based management (RBM) approach and M&E compulsory in all our governance and management practices and work culture. When RBM and M&E will be part of our governance systems and culture of the Zambian citizens, right questions shall be asked; right answers shall be given; and right development shall dawn in our land. Devoid of sustained RBM and M&E, Zambia and Africa are destined for the business-as-usual development rhetorics. Who wants that? Obliviously not the Church, not the youths, not the women and not any African. But the political and other agents of developmental change will have to shoulder the blame should Africa continue in the current slow and in most cases negative socio-economic growth trajectory.

Aluta continua for a better Zambia and inspirational Africa through stronger systems forM&E inspired by the RBM approach.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM