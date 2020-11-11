Voter registration exercise a sham, charges Sejani

ACKSON Sejani has asked why the Electoral Commission of Zambia wants to “kill our democracy,” by engaging into electoral schemes.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) kicked-off its sky-high ambition of registering nine million voters between November 9, 2020 and December 12, 2020.

Sejani described the voter registration exercise as a scandal, “a total sham and a complete exercise in futility.”

He contends that at the end of the day, there would be less registered people than those who actually voted in 2016.

“ECZ is disenfranchising Zambians on a massive scale just for the sake of pleasing their masters in PF. What is currently taking place at our registration centres has more than vindicated those calling for the retention of the current voters’ register,” Sejani, a former local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s government, told The Mast. “Apart from disorienting and confusing voters with inconsistent messages and time tabling the ECZ has deployed rotten machines that are not functioning properly.”

He claims that the current ECZ exercise wants to throw away 500,000 eligible voters in Southern Province.

“Why? The number that they will capture is even smaller than the number of people who voted in Southern Province [in 2016]. This is a scandal!” he said. “Similar calculations can be made in all the provinces of Zambia and the story will be similar, with a possible exception of those regions considered to be PF strongholds. Why does the ECZ want to kill our democracy? Who is sending them to do all these things?”

Sejani outlined some ‘facts’ concerning the capacity of voter registration machines, “when operating at full throttle without breakdowns.”

He alleged that each machine could service an average 33 people per day.

Sejani wondered how far the ECZ could go towards capturing the nine million voters targeted.

“I think not far at all!” Sejani said. “Let me illustrate my point using the information I have for Southern Province only. Southern Province has been allocated a total of 308 machines. A quick calculation will go as follows: 308 machines × 33 people per day × 30 days registration period is equal to 304,920 registered voters at the end of the exercise. In 2016, Southern Province had a total of 810,077 registered voters.”

He further highlighted that nationally, the picture ‘is such that there are 2,447 machines ×33 people per day × 30 days registration period, equals to 2,422,530 registered voters at the end of the exercise’.

Sejani noted that such fell short of the total national register of 6,698,372 of 2016.

“Why are we throwing away 4,000,000 voters? What is the scheme here and who is scheming and for what purpose?” he asked. “If the ECZ are innocent and if they are impartial arbiters of our elections, I will expect them to do the only honourable thing and that is to retain the current register. What they are doing now should be to add to the existing register.”

Sejani pointed out that Zambia was supposed to be moving her democracy forward, by allowing as many people as possible to participate in elections.

“[But] the desire to retain power at all costs by those in authority today is destroying our country,” regretted Sejani. “Let all those who cherish our democracy fight for the retention of the current register, otherwise next year’s elections are a mere sham.”