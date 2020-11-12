Alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds MoH a devastating blow – TALC

THE Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) says the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds at Ministry of Health as revealed by the Auditor General’s report is a devastating blow and an affront to all those that are committed to science, evidence, compassion, empathy, transparency, accountability and diversity.

TALC programmes manager Clever Chilende said TALC was saddened with the revelations of misapplication of donated funds to mitigate against COVID-19 as reported in the recent Auditors General report.

“TALC regrets that at a time when the entire World is facing this pandemic amid very scarce resources, we as a country could decide to help ourselves with such resources to the detriment of those that need it most, including our helpless ‘frontline’ workers that have gone months without being paid their allowances,” said Chilende. “This is a devastating blow and an affront to all those that are committed to science, evidence, compassion, empathy, transparency, accountability and diversity. We therefore, with utmost urgency encourage and call upon the Ministry of Health to undertake through investigations and bring culprits to book as their actions have not only embarrassed the nation but also dampened morale of all the stakeholders that have been making donations.”

Revelations of the misapplication of funds meant to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia have unnerved many stakeholders who feel a thorough probe should be conducted.

According to an interim audit report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds for the period February 1 to July 31, 2020 released by the Auditor General’s office, K1.3 billion (about US $62 million) was mismanaged in various unexplained transactions.

So far, about 25 controlling officers in government departments and ministries have been cited as culprits and charged pending disciplinary action on the misuse of the funds, according to Dr Simon Miti, the Secretary to the Cabinet.