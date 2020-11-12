Govt ‘deeply concerned’ with slow pace of voter registration

THE government and the PF are concerned at the slow-paced voter registration exercise.

Acting information minister and chief government spokesperson Joyce Nonde-Simukoko issued a statement, just like PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

The registration of voters started in earnest on Monday and has been pacing, more or less like a snail.

The situation has resulted in numerous complaints from different parts of the country.

The main complaint is that it is taking too long for Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) registration officers to register an individual, leading to people spending long hours on registration queues.

Nonde-Simukoko stated that the government had taken note of such complaints by citizens.

“Government is deeply concerned about the reportedly slow pace at which the registration of voters is being conducted,” she said in a statement yesterday. “This is a matter of concern to government, especially against the backdrop that government has done everything possible to support the Commission to conduct this exercise efficiently.”

Nonde-Simukoko added that the government was urging the ECZ to resolve all matters that were leading to the reported delays and ensure that Zambians were not disenfranchised in any way.

She stated that the government remained hopeful that the ECZ would live up to Zambians’ expectations and that: “the reported teething problems will not persist longer than necessary.”

For Mwila, he stated that the governing PF believes that the integrity of any election begins with a smooth and efficient voter registration process.

“Hence, it is our hope that ECZ will move with speed to address these serious concerns in different parts of the country. ECZ may wish to re-consider stationing their personnel at designated voter registration centres for the stipulated 30 days, as opposed to the rotational formula, which the Commission is currently implementing,” stated Mwila, according to PF media director Sunday Chanda. “In short, PF is calling for increased manpower and equipment per centre, so as to ensure that as many eligible citizens as possible get registered as voters.”