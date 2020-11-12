Lusambo goes for Kapiri MP

COPPERBELT PF mobilisation committee chairman Bowman Lusambo has charged that Kapiri Mposhi Constituency has continued to lag behind in development because of lack of representation in Parliament.

During the PF mobilisation rally in Kapiri Mposhi, the Kabushi PF lawmaker said incumbent Kapiri Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanley Kakubo has failed to attend to various developmental needs and aspirations of the people in the area.

Lusambo alleged that Kakubo had taken the electorate in the area for granted by always walking out of Parliament instead of debating contentious issues such as the failed Bill 10.

“You don’t have an MP in Kapiri Mposhi…the current MP runs away from Parliament when you’ve sent him there to represent you. So, in 2021 you need an MP, and that MP should be a PF MP to develop Kapiri,” he said.

Lusambo urged the electorate to take advantage of the voter registration exercise and obtain their voters’ cards.

When contacted for comment, Kakubo refused to issue any statement on the allegations.

“I have no comment on that, you can just use the content that you have. No comment boss,” said Kakubo.

And Lusambo pledged K100,000 to empower marketeers in Kapiri Mposhi district.

He further pledged to procure a vehicle for the PF district committee to enhance party mobilisation ahead of the 2021 general election.

Meanwhile, two prominent UPND leaders in the district have resigned to join the PF.

Kapiri UPND 2016 elections campaign manager Howard Shike and district mobilisation committee member Charles Malembeka resigned from the opposition party, citing lack of political foresight.

And receiving the defectors, Central Province PF chairman Remember Mutale said the ruling party had continued to grow in the region.