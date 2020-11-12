Media space in Zambia is shrinking fast – MISA

THE media space in Zambia is shrinking very fast, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter has reported.

Making a presentation at an Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) organised workshop themed “State of The Media in Zambia: The need to protect journalists”, MISA-Zambia national director Austin Kayanda said media freedom violations were on increase in the country.

Kayanda said while the country boasted of over 100 radio stations, over 30 television stations and over five operational newspapers, Zambia also recorded a number of incidents that thwart press freedom every year.

He described the environment in which Zambian journalists are working as intense.

“Besides the low salaries, journalists face a dozen other media violations. These include, among others; threats, expulsion, prosecution, censorship, assault and arrest,” Kayanda told the workshop participants at Lusaka’s Sarovar Premier Hotel.

He said over years, MISA Zambian had been compiling incidents that impacted media freedom and freedom of expression.

“At the end of October 2020, we recorded a total number of 56 reports, nonetheless, 11 cases were unadorned. This brings the total number of severe cases to 47. Cumulatively (2019-2020 October), cases threatening media freedom and censorship are the highest with 15 cases each,” Kayanda reported. “This is followed by seven recorded victories, while the number of journalists that have been detained stand at eight.”

He said six journalists had been assaulted between 2019 and 2020 while one journalist Humphrey Nkonde died under suspicious circumstances.

Kayanda highlighted several other factors pointing to the shrinking media space including threats, assault, and censorship.

He however said the past year was not without victories.

Kayanda listed the release of Rainbow Newspaper editor Derrick Sinjela from prison as well as President Edgar Lungu’s invite of journalists for an interaction at State House last November for an interaction as some of the successes.

He said President Lungu’s order for the arrest of PF cadres who attacked journalists at Power FM in Kabwe and Radio Maria in Chipata, Eastern Province, as other positives of the last year.