NGOCC won’t side with any political party in its campaigns for women leaders – Mwale

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council says it remains apolitical in its campaign for women leaders.

Executive director Engwase Mwale said her organisation’s main focus was the woman.

“We are not going to side with any political party. Our political party is the woman and wherever there is a woman, that is where our political party is. We support all the women in all political parties. We speak to party presidents and SGs that on the support they are giving women, NGOCC is willing to offer more support. We do not get any political party materials, we use our own materials for campaign teams for different women which will bear the same message,” she said during the weeklong monitoring visits of various projects supported under the Basket Fund in Western Province.

Mwale said NGOCC plans to increase funding to its member organisations in order to scale up campaigns for women in politics heading into the year 2021.

“When there is an election, it is an opportunity we have to increase the number of women in parliament, local government and all leadership levels. We are looking to increase the current funding for Community Based Organisations in each province. This is because we have observed that there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the communities, in terms of raising awareness on women leadership,” she said.

“Therefore, we will give some additional funding to promote more women to participate next year. We will give as many organisations as possible, who will have to work together to carry out sensitisation works on women leadership.”

Mwale further underscored the importance of women’s leadership and thanked the local leadership represented by the first and only female Mangango area Induna Christine Mahanganiko, for the support rendered to NGOCC through Mangango Area Association, who were implementing a project on Governance and Women Leadership.

“Our objective is to increase women in decision making positions, especially in the council because women were very few with the current number standing at seven per cent the whole country. So, the support in terms of funds we are giving is to ensure Mangango Area Association can go out to sensitise the communities on how they can support more women,” she said.

“We are proud to receive you and knowing that you are one of our voices within the chiefdom and we are looking forward to your continued support. We remain committed to supporting Mangango Area Association so that we actualise our objectives.”

And Induna Mahanganiko expressed delight at the work NGOCC was doing in the area and urged the organisation not to relent in its efforts to ensure there was gender awareness in Mangango and beyond.