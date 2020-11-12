Polarised media, political intolerance is endangering journalists’ safety – HRC

THE widening polarisation of the media and high levels of political intolerance are endangering the safety of journalists, says the Human Rights Commission.

The commission says the right of journalists to inform the public was crucial in the promotion and protection of human rights and democracy.

Addressing the Independent Broadcasting Authority media workshop in Lusaka to discuss the safety of journalists in Zambia ahead of 2021 general election, HRC principal planning and collaboration officer Lisbon Chaamwe said lack of punishment for the perpetrators of violence against journalists was encouraging unsafe environment for the media.

He said journalists were frontline human rights defenders that should be protected from violence and any abuse.

Chaamwe said the continued attack on journalists and interference was presenting a serious challenge to the government’s obligation to promote and protect freedom of expression.

“In the recent past, the cases of attacks, intimidation and harassment of journalists as well of interference with the operations of the media by known state and non-state agents have been rising, in some cases resulting in injuries to journalists who have been the victims, destruction of journalists’ equipment, interruption of the broadcasting of scheduled live or even recorded radio programmes and the withdrawal or suspension of broadcasting licences without proper reasons, among other violations,” Chaamwe said. “Unfortunately, the perpetrators of violations of the right to freedom of expression and that of the media have not been brought to book in many instances, such as the cadres who were invading radio stations in Muchinga Province to disrupt broadcasting of programmes recently.”

And Chaamwe noted that role of the media can only be guaranteed when journalists were allowed to work freely, in a safe environment.

“The daily work of journalists is about promoting and protecting human rights through information gathering and dissemination, including exposing violations and abuses, corruption and other bad governance laws, policies, practices or utterances that violate civil, political, economic, social, cultural or other rights,” he said. “Further, the Commission recognises the noble duty of journalists to inform the public which is one of the most important roles played by the media in a democratic society such as Zambia.”

Chaamwe said journalists had a constitutional right to gather and report news and information freely, which allows members of the general public to access information from diverse sources.

“The widening polarisation of the media and high levels of political intolerance are endangering the safety of journalists. The Commission continues to urge journalists and media houses in general to be fair, accurate, truthful and balanced in their reporting to minimise conflicts,” he said. “The continued attack on journalists and interference with the operations of the media present a serious challenge to the government’s obligation to promote and protect freedom of expression in Zambia.”

Chaamwe called on the government to fulfill its commitment to respecting and protecting freedom of expression.

He said the government must ensure that those who violate journalists’ rights were brought to book regardless of their political affiliation.

“In particular, the Independent Broadcasting Authority must work towards being known and seen to be promoting media freedom and protecting the safety of all journalists and media institutions than the opposite,” said Chaamwe. “As the country counts down towards the 12th August 2021 Presidential and General Elections, there is need to ensure that the media environment is conducive for all journalists, whether in the private or public sector, to perform their duty of informing the public without fear of being attacked, harassed or indeed their station being unjustifiably closed.”