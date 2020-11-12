Sichalwe urges East chiefs to help stop maize smuggling

CHIEFS and traditional affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe says Eastern Province has joined in carrying out undocumented and illegal trans-border trade.

Officiating at the provincial chiefs Indaba in Chipata on Monday, Sichalwe appealed to traditional leaders to help stop smuggling the staple food into neighbouring countries.

“Our staple crop maize ranks highest among commodities currently being smuggled across borders into neighbouring countries,” he said. “This illegal and undesirable activity has seen a stop in the amount of maize bought by the Food Reserve Agency. If smuggling continues and we lose our crop, government through the DMMU will have serious challenges in providing for our people in times of dire need.”

Sichalwe also said traditional leaders can help in addressing encroachment in national parks and game management areas, tree cutting and illegal timber trade.

He said traditional leaders should also take centre stage in sensitising their subjects to register as voters.

“The strength of a nation lies in the unity of its people and their ability to elect their own political leaders to drive the development agenda. The Eastern Province has a large population of eligible and registered voters but does not seem to have accepted the role it is expected to play in the choosing of its own and national leaders. The province has been beset with general voter apathy during elections,” Sichalwe said.

He was speaking at a one-day Indaba of Eastern Province Chiefs at Crystal Springs Hotel in Chipata.

Earlier, Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri said the meeting was aimed at trying to find a permanent solution to effects of climate change such as floods.

Phiri said recently when some areas in the province were ravaged by floods, President Edgar Lungu directed her office to find a lasting solution to flooding.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said it was important to engage key stakeholders such as traditional leaders in an attempt to deal with disasters such as floods.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the Unit carried out a risk mapping and it used the Indaba to share the results with traditional leaders.

Kabwe said DMMU wanted to come up with strategies that can reduce disasters in collaboration with chiefs.

He also cited Mambwe as the most flooded district in Zambia.

Kabwe also shared with the chiefs various interventions that the government has put in place to mitigate the suffering of those who were affected by disasters.

The Indaba drew 12 MPs and several non- governmental organizations.