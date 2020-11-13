Bondholders reject Zambia’s request to defer interest payments

HOLDERS of Zambia’s $3 billion in Eurobonds have rejected the government’s request for a payment holiday after the government last month missed an interest payment on $1 billion of bonds due 2024.

But the government says a solution would be found to repay the debt.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolutions set out in the notices of the adjourned meeting of Zambia’s Eurobond holders dated 20th October 2020, which was subsequently held today, 13th November 2020, were not passed. Accordingly, the modifications and waivers, including the deferral of interest payments due on each of the bonds during the period from 14th October 2020 until 14th April 2021, requested by Zambia will not be implemented,” finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu said. “While government regrets that the bondholders did not approve the requests made by Zambia in good faith, we remain committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues. In light of the fiscal and economic challenges the country faces, Zambia will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and share information with the ad hoc committee of bondholders and all other creditors in order to agree a resolution that would gather support from all its creditors.”

Dr Ng’andu said the country remains resolute to adhere to the principle of transparency in its engagements with the creditors.

“Further, we are confident that as government continues to share information with all creditors, including the committee’s advisors, there will be an appreciation that agreeing to consensual standstills or accruing arrears are the only options available to the country while we design a plan to put our debt on a sustainable trajectory,” he said.

Dr Ng’andu advised bondholders who wish to know more details on the challenges the country is currently facing, particularly in respect of public debt sustainability, and the envisaged policy responses to see the investor presentation by the Republic and subsequent questions and answers available on the consent website.

Earlier today, Vice-President Inonge Wina told Parliament that the country will not default on its external debt.

“This country is not ready to default, and I can assure the honourable member that Zambia will not default,” she said as PF members in the House applauded her. “We were informed in the House that the Minister of Finance was in negotiations with the bondholders. Whatever result comes out of that discussion or the negotiations, the country will be informed. And a way forward will be found in meeting Zambia’s obligations to the bondholders and other lenders that supported Zambia in her hour of need. So, Mr Speaker, the country is not defaulting.”

According to Bloomberg, a 30-day grace period expired on Friday, and should the vote go against Zambia it would put the country in default, giving investors the right to demand immediate repayment of the principal.

The 2024 notes fell for a third straight day on Thursday, dropping one per cent to 44.9 cents on the dollar.

Zambia’s souring relationships with creditors and multilateral organizations after years of spendthrift policies and corruption allegations “create a more hostile environment in which to negotiate a complex restructuring,” said Irmgard Erasmus, an economist at NKC Africa Economics in Paarl, near Cape Town.

While the pandemic has worsened Zambia’s economic troubles, the government ignored warnings about its borrowing for years. External debt has soared to about $12 billion, and total government borrowing will reach 120 per cent of gross domestic product this year.

Zambia still has a glimmer of hope, though.

Creditors from the Group of 20 largest economies are, today, set to announce a so-called “common framework”, which could provide a road map for dealing with official and private creditors of poor countries struggling to meet their obligations.