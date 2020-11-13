Catholic bishops caution on sacrificing peace at the altar of expedience

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice its treasured peace.

Speaking when he opened a ZCCB peace building workshop in Lusaka on Wednesday under the theme: Towards a Peaceful Zambia – The role of the Church, Bishop Lungu emphasised that such worrisome trends if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice the treasured peace at the altar of expedience with obvious results of continued discord and lack of progress in the pursuit of common good.

“It is morally unacceptable to allow certain trends to go on while we remain watching and waiting from our comfort zones,” he said. “This workshop is no doubt a manifestation of that desire to do something about our situation. A time to take note of the silent cries of our people.”

Bishop Lungu said the Church may take pride as a voice of the voiceless, the conscience of the nation, yet if the voice of the Church at certain critical times goes silent for whatever reason, that is failure on its mission.

Bishop Lungu said the Church must [remain] true to its identity as ambassadors of Christ and effective promoters and mediators of peace.

He has since hoped that with the prompting and guidance of the Holy Spirit, the workshop would bring about genuine peace and reconciliation in Zambia.

The two-day workshop held at Kapingila House, in Lusaka was aimed at raising awareness to key pastoral agents to be true and effective promoters and mediators of peace in Zambia attracted 44 participants from all Catholic Dioceses of Zambia.

The participants included bishops, pastoral coordinators, communication secretaries, Caritas and social programme directors and members of the Catholic secretariat management team.

And in his presentation, Bishop Evans Chinyemba of Mongu urged Christians to conduct interdenominational prayer meeting on peace.