Catholic priests and alcohol, women

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri says the only two things that could bring priests down were beer and women.
“Beer and women will bring you down. Even you members; stay away from the priests,” says Bishop Phiri. “Everyday ‘I am going to see the priest’; for what?”
Everyone who has lived inside the institutional church will know about alcoholism, for alcoholism is, historically speaking, often regarded as the curse of the Catholic clergy.
Catholic priests are more likely to be alcoholic than other men, or so it seems to us.
Any attempt to provide scientific backing to such a claim would be bedevilled by the question of just how you measure the incidence of alcoholism.
Why are so many priests alcoholic? That is a fairly easy question to answer. There are the pressures of the job, being on call, sometimes for 24 hours a day. There is the simple difficulty of finding it hard to relax without a drink in your hand. There is the culture of drinking that is so common in Catholic milieux: the world of the Catholic social club, or the people always offering you a drink. There is the challenge of loneliness, and the challenge of boredom. And there is the possible genetic predisposition to alcoholism that some of us bear.
Alcoholic priests do enormous damage to the Church. We think that goes without saying. But what does even worse damage is the way the phalanx of people who surround, protect and enable each alcoholic priest, and these people are never absent, who all deny there is a problem. One can see that Fr X is an alcoholic, but he is surrounded by people who refuse to admit that this is true, which introduces into ecclesial discourse the dangerous disconnect with reality which is the source of so many of our problems. If we cannot face the truth of Fr X’s alcoholism, what truths can we face? If we cannot tackle this problem, how will we ever tackle anything?
To tell someone they are an alcoholic is cruel, for it shames them profoundly: it is always shameful to have to acknowledge that you are not free, but rather a slave to your lower impulses. But to leave someone in a state of slavery is much more cruel, and, in the end, will greatly increase the sum of human misery. When a priest drinks too much, that has to be confronted, and the sooner the better. There can be no solution to this or to anything else without acknowledgement of the truth.
Alcoholism among the clergy was always a problem in the past; and it has not gone away. Denying we have a problem has not helped us in the past, and will only compound this, and other difficulties, we face.
And the problem of the womanising priest is not a small one. But it is not an easy one to deal with because the religious superiors are at it themselves.
There’s something wrong and hypocritical with these priests mounting the pulpit on Sunday to condemn their congregations for adultery and sexual sins.
And of course there are women who seem to be attracted to priests as the forbidden fruit.
The problems of alcohol and women is causing a lot of damage to the church. It is actually corrupting the priest. Both alcohol and womanising require a lot of money. To get this money the priest starts to engage in all sorts of corrupt activities and compromises.
