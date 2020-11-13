Dethroned Shakumbila sues appointed chief Netta Shakumbila

OVERTHROWN senior chief Shakumbila Patrick Chikumba Chibamba has sued newly appointed chief Netta Shimwambwa Shakumbila, Ackson Shibalanga and Edgar Mwambula in the Lusaka High Court challenging his removal from the throne.

Chibamba is seeking an order of interim prohibitive injunction restraining the defendants, their servants, agents or whomsoever from continuing to interfere with the execution of his chiefly duties or his administration of the Shakumbila chiefdom and further attempting to dethrone him as chief Shakumbila.

In his statement of claim, Chibamba said he was installed as the Senior Chief Shakumbila in 2007 following the death of the incumbent chief Moses Shandapu Shakumbila.

He said when inaugurating him as Senior Chief Shakumbila, the standard customary procedure of the Sala people, in consultation with the Royal Establishment Committee, was employed.

Chibamba said he was still the reigning and duly recognised Senior Chief Shakumbila and had been confirmed by a letter from the Royal family establishment.

He stated that according to the Supreme Court judgment in a matter involving Netta and himself (Chibamba), the court effectively recognised him as the rightfully appointed Senior Chief Shakumbila.

Chibamba said that he had held his position as chief with due diligence and served his people with dignity from the time he was appointed.

The plaintiff contended that he has had many differences with Netta who has on several occasions refused to accept his enthronement as Senior Chief.

He said Netta has from time immemorial proved to be resistant against him and his throne.

“On October 13, 2020, the defendants issued a letter that was not on any letter head attempting to dethrone the plaintiff from his position as Senior Chief Shakumbila. The said letter was published in the newspapers and it circulated on social media to the detriment of the plaintiff and the chiefdom,” Chibamba said. “The letter that was written and the attempt to dethrone the plaintiff had no blessings of the Royal Establishment and neither did it follow the customary procedure of the Sala people that ought to be used when dethroning a senior chief.”

Chibamba explained that publishing the news of dethronement by the media is the last step that was taken per customary practice to remove a senior chief from the throne, which was done after the Royal Establishment warns and hears the chief before a decision is made to dethrone him.

He said such procedure was never followed as the defendants were merely acting out if their own accord, effectively interfering with the execution of duties of the plaintiff who is currently the duly recognised and appointed Senior Chief Shakumbila.

Chibamba argued that without the involvement of the Royal Establishment and without due regard to the customs and traditions of the Sala people over the removal of a senior chief, there is no basis upon which the defendants could interfere with his chieftainship.

“The letter of October 13, 2020 was baseless, void of merit and a sorry attempt to frustrate the plaintiff and interfere into the duties of the chief and was illegal and against the interest of justice,” Chibamba said.

He disclosed that the controversy emanates from Netta, who had failed to accept that he was rightfully appointed to be Senior Chief Shakumbila as she feels that she was better entitled to be on the throne compared to him.

He said the attempt by the defendants, especially Netta, to dethrone him could be seen in a way to circumvent the decision of the Supreme Court, which effectively recognised him as the reigning chief.

He claimed that he was reliably informed that the defendants, with unknown people, intend to forcefully remove him from his palace so that they could achieve their purpose to illegally overthrow him as chief.

Chibamba said the defendants have put him and his chieftainship into disrepute by interfering with his duties and publishing their attempt to dethrone him.

He lamented that he had suffered loss and damage by the illegal acts of the defendants.

He contended that he had suffered humiliation and embarrassment.

He wants a declaration that the attempt to dethrone him by the defendants is illegal and contrary to the procedure prescribed by the customs and traditions of the Sala people and in breach of rules of natural justice.

Chibamba wants a declaration that he is the current and reigning Senior Chief Shakumbila.

He also wants damages, costs and other reliefs the court may deem fit.

SRE petitions ConCourt to order dethroned chief Shakumbila to vacate throne, hand over power

The Shakumbila Royal Establishment has petitioned the Constitutional Court for an order that Chikumbe Chibamba vacates the palace and hands-over instruments of power and other royal property.

The petition was filed on November 5, 2020 by Ackson Shibalanga Shachele, the chairperson of the Shakumbila Royal Establishment, Edgar Mwambula (member of the royal family) and Dennis Changachanga (a subject).

In the petition, Shachele stated that Chibamba had committed several breaches and wrongdoings during his reign against the Sala people, the royal family and royal establishment committee.

He stated that on October 11, 2020, the royal family members and the royal family met and resolved to remove Chibamba from the throne and immediately replace him with someone else due to his breaches, wrongdoing and misconduct.

He itemised the breaches, wrongdoings and misconduct for which Chibamba was removed from the throne as rampant sale, allocation or gifting of traditional land for his own benefit and that of his close relatives, and causing or creating disunity or division among the royal family and the subjects.