ECZ up your game – Mutati

TODAY is the fifth day of the voter registration, and the exercise continues at maybe a pace slower than that of a snail.

However, opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) interim president Felix Mutati believes slower as the process is, Zambians are determined to register as voters.

Mutati grit his teeth, for hours, on an almost motionless voter registration queue at Lusaka Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, The Mast went round some voter registration centres in Lusaka, and found the process ongoing.

The sluggish process is headlined by long rows of 2021 prospective voters.

At Kabwata Community Hall, for instance, three files formed on Tuesday – one for senior citizens (65 years and above), another one for those doing ordinary voter registration, while the last queue is or was for those who did online pre-registration.

Before all this muddle was in sight, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) roundly enticed eligible voters to do online pre-registration as voters.

Those who bought the ECZ invitation of registering online thought they would spend less time on the queue, once the ordinary registration start. They, or we, were more than wrong.

Registration as a voter for everybody is taking not less than 10 minutes. And everybody needs more than patience on the queue.

After hours and hours of waiting, one (who probably woke up before birds), is issued with an irrefutably sub-standard product – printed on plain paper-like material and laminated by hand.

The same ‘voter’s card’ has an expiry date of October 31, 2030.

Speaking during the launch of the online pre-registration exercise in Lusaka a month ago, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the process was not final.

He clarified that users would be subjected to a final stage where they would physically present themselves for identification. True!

Nshindano claimed that people who would register during the online pre-registration period would have exclusive centres where they would collect their voters’ cards from, once the ordinary mobile registration commences. Patently false!

Operating hours at the various voter registration centres is 07:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

At Kamwala Primary School on Tuesday, those who did online pre-registration were being referred to Kabwata Community Hall, because the “system” at the former was non-operational.

The rest of the would-be voters remained at Kamwala Primary, in a long queue.

A police officer, like at every voter registration centre, idled.

The situation is/was the same at the Lusaka Civic Centre.

One of the people who queued up at Kabwata Community Hall on Tuesday, descried the situation as punishment.

“ECZ has never been serious. But they need to be better than this. People are not going to manage to be shifting camp to registration centres to have these [voter’s] cards. What kind of a punishment is this?” he said.

At Lusaka Golf Club voter registration centre where Mutati registered from, hundreds of people lined up, others in the sweltering heat, hoping to walk home with the same described voter’s card.

The registration officer started attending to Mutati at 10:39 hours and he was done with the whole process at 10:49 hours.

He had been on the queue for close to three hours.

Mutati then spoke to journalists and said: “ECZ up your game.”

He added that there is clear evidence that Zambians are determined, more than ever before, that they need to register and become voters.

“The determination is that there is a clear realisation that the destiny of this country rests in their hands. They are the masters who will be able to construct the priorities of the country in order to create the Zambia we want,” Mutati said. “So, it doesn’t appear to me that however slow the system is, they are going to be frustrated. Yes, the system is slow. People have been waiting for hours…I have been around for at least a couple of hours. It’s that absolute determination…”

He reminded the ECZ that registration is taking longer than it is necessary.

“They really need to up the game. The only thing that they need to do is to increase personnel so that instead of having one desk here at the polling station, there could have been two or three. I was sitting next to a lady who was here yesterday (on Tuesday); the whole day she was not able to register. But she came back today (on Wednesday) and for me that is clear determination,” explained Mutati. “So, the call is that if we are going to reach the nine million estimated voters, we need more hands. There is absolutely no substitute. This is a worthwhile investment for the country to make, so that the voice of the people is heard through voting. So, ECZ up your game.”