Hichilema asks court to compel Nawakwi to pay him US$3 million for libel

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to Compell FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to pay him US$3 million as damages for libel.

This is in a matter where he has sued Nawakwi for defamation when she alleged that he illegally benefited from the privatisation exercise when he fraudulently acquired a house belonging to Lima Bank.

Hichilema wants the court to enter a default judgment in his favour after Nawakwi failed to respond to his claims.

According to an application for interlocutory judgement in default of defence, Hichilema wants the court to order Nawakwi to retract the alleged defamatory words which she caused to be published on Hot FM, Kwithu FM and other media platforms.

The UPND leader wants to be awarded aggravated and exemplary damages by Nawakwi, to be assessed by the court.

Hichilema wants Nawakwi to reward him US$3 million which he has spent in mitigating the effect of her conduct towards him which emanate from the publication of her defamatory utterances.

He also wants an injunction restraining Nawakwi whether by herself, servants or agents or otherwise, from further publishing or causing to be published or broadcast the defamatory words or similar.

Nawakwi, through her lawyer Chifumu Banda, had asked for better particulars from Hichilema in order for her to defend herself.

She charged that the legal suit was deficient and lacked sufficient details to warrant her to defend herself.

But Hichilema, in an affidavit in opposition to summons for further and better particulars sworn by his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, said Nawakwi was not entitled to the further and better particulars requested for.

He submitted that the demand letter was concise and segmented under clear headings which detailed each of the distinct heads of claim.

Last month, justice Charles Zulu ordered Nawakwi to file defence since Hichilema’s statement of claim contained all the details relating to the matter.

He said the content in the statement of claim was sufficient, relating to the nature of the relief being sought by Hichilema.

Judge Zulu said the request for further and better particulars by Nawakwi was unnecessary as Hichilema had repeated the alleged defamatory words, the date of publication and the medium in his statement of claim.

He said an injunctive relief could not be prejudicial or embarrassing to Nawakwi to the extent that she had been denied an opportunity to settle her defense to the libel action.

“In view of the foregoing, I come to the conclusion that the application for further and better particulars is untenable and stands dismissed,” said justice Zulu.