Liberties live in the hearts of people – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says the failed Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 was a poisoned chalice.

Featuring on Hot FM Radio in Lusaka yesterday, Dr M’membe said the core of the document was for the PF to preserve themselves in power.

He dismissed the PF’s propaganda that the failure of Bill 10 denied women, youths and the differently abled representation in parliament.

“It has not denied those things. Bill 10 did not introduce that. We have a Constitution now that allows everybody the opportunity to do so – women, young people are able to stand without Bill 10,” he said. “The Socialist Party has committed itself to field not less than 50 per cent as parliamentary candidates and local government candidates. We don’t need Bill 10. Let us not put so much emphasis on legalities. Laws without the spirit, the right spirit of people, become useless.”

Dr M’membe said if laws were not formulated with good intentions then there was no need of having them.

He said so far the country has laws that guarantee several rights but those in power violate them.

“You can have laws that guarantee people this and that, but if those things are not in our hearts they will not be guaranteed. We have the Constitution now that guarantees freedom of Assembly, freedom of expression. But are we enjoying those freedoms to the fullest? Are we enjoying them in accordance with what the laws provide for us? No. They are being taken away,” Dr M’membe said.

He said currently people were not being allowed to assemble despite the Constitution guaranteeing such freedom.

“It’s taken away. You can’t express yourself freely. It’s taken away. Liberties live in the hearts of people. Bill 10 was a poisoned chalice, it was Quinine coated with sugar,” Dr M’membe said. “They put all those things to attract you to the core of it and the core of it was to preserve themselves in power. So, they had to be seen to be giving all sorts of little things which meant nothing. They were sweet nothings as these are some of the things guaranteed in the Constitution.”

He said even if there was Bill 10, the PF would still take away people’s liberties.

And Dr M’membe maintained that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to stand next year.

“It is not about Mr Lungu, it is about anybody in that position, the constitutional provisions are very clear. The provisions on which they want to rely do not apply to Mr Lungu. It applies to someone who has become president of the Republic through the vote of vice-president,” said Dr M’membe. “You are vice-president and the president dies or is removed from office, you will not go back to the system we had before of having elections for the president, like the way we held elections in 2008 when Mr [Levy] Mwanawasa died and in 2015 when Mr [Michael] Sata died.”