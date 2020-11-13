Voter registration extension inevitable – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says extending the period of voter registration is inevitable.

Kalaba, his wife Ireen and DP national chairman Nedson Nzowa registered as voters at Twashuka Primary School in Kanyama compound in Lusaka yesterday morning.

Kalaba will vote from Linda Push Community Hall.

After registering, Kalaba spoke to journalists and urged all Zambians to ensure they all register as voters.

“The only way that people can say they want this government to go out or they want things to change, is not just by talking the talk. [But] by ensuring that you register as a voter,” Kalaba said.

“Once you register as a voter, then you’ve opened up the way. For us as Democratic Party this is the beginning of taking over the reigns of government in August next year.”

He added: “I have deliberately registered as a voter on the 12th November – exactly nine months before the 12th August.”

“So, for me this is a significant thing that we have done. Nine months from now, we are going to take over government as DP,” Kalaba said.

“If you don’t vote, farming inputs will be difficult to acquire. Your children will not be going to school. The only way to bring about decency is to vote.”

Asked about the slow-paced voter registration, Kalaba said it was embarrassingly slow.

“The other day I was at the Electoral Commission of Zambia. We’ve been assured by the ECZ that by the end of this week, things will improve. When you are building a house, normally there will be leakages,” Kalaba said. “So, they (ECZ) are appreciating the fact that many people have turned up. The ECZ themselves said this is a good problem of people turning out in numbers. So, they will ensure that they run with a good problem.”

He said the DP was closely watching the voter registration exercise and wants to see the pace improved.

“Like this, we’ll be disenfranchising people. Extending the period of voter registration is inevitable, look at the one week that we have lost [due to slowness]. We have to recover this week,” said Kalaba.

Immediately Kalaba left, suspected PF cadres caused a brief stir at the main entrance of Twashuka Primary School.

They ordered a small crowd that had come to cheer Kalaba to disperse.

A police officer fired a warning shot and Kanyama Constituency PF treasurer Ali Zulu was nabbed.