DP ratifies Kalaba as 2021 presidential candidate

HARRY Kalaba has been ratified as the opposition Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the August 2021 elections.

“I accept the nomination conferred upon me with an open heart and a great sense of humility,” Kalaba said in his acceptance speech. “The mandate you have conferred upon me places a demand for us to work together towards a DP-led government in 2021. I sincerely pray that the good Lord will grant me wisdom to handle the responsibility that will come with this mandate.”

The DP held its first extraordinary national conventional at Ku Park Lodge in Chilanga yesterday.

Before anything, party national secretary Precious Ntambu announced that the electoral college of the national convention was representatives of all provinces and all districts.

After ascertaining full delegate representation from provinces and districts, Ntambu, the event’s main convener, opened the convention.

Nedson Nzowa, who is the party’s national chairman, noted that Kalaba’s endorsement was subjected to a forceful process.

“If anybody wants to stand (to challenge Kalaba), nobody has indicated in the mail. We were given a week or two to bring any competitor [but] nobody indicated that they want to stand. But still [in the] last minutes we can still allow you to stand. We don’t want intimidations!” Nzowa said, before he started the ratification process for Kalaba’s presidency.

The proposal for Kalaba’s presidency was made by party Copperbelt Province chairman Moses Newa.

Then the other nine provincial chairpersons seconded Newa’s proposal.

Nzowa also told delegates to the DP national convention that their party was the first to hold a national convention, so as to conform to the Republican Constitution, in that regard.

“We were supposed to have 3,600 delegates. But we were told that you cannot have that number because of the COVID-19. We were also told that we can only convene for three hours,” said Nzowa. “But we are determined and nothing will stand in our way. Even if they say we convene for two minutes, we shall do so. We who are gathered here are not fools!”

Kalaba opened his acceptance speech with the words: “those who thought that we were joking, those who thought that what we are doing we are just trying, will now begin to pay more attention because we are not jokers.”

“This is a battle that you (gathered delegates) will finish! Despite the persecutions we are going through, despite the limitations that we are being given, nothing stands in the way of a determined people,” he noted.

He said the DP was an inclusive party that was willing to work with other progressive parties and individuals.

“Let me also extend my willingness to work with all Zambians that share our vision. The DP is willing to work with all progressive Zambians who want to make a difference in this country and help bring back the country to its former glory,” Kalaba said. “I want to tell you colleagues that you are supporting a right cause. But the moment you go against the law, even when you were supporting Harry Kalaba, the law is blind. You can’t be more superior to the law.”

He added: “this is anarchy we are seeing; the country has gone to its lowest.”

“To go beyond this, we’ll just have to close the country. So, you have an inescapable responsibility to ensure that you salvage this country by, first of all, registering as voters,” he urged.

Kalaba then stood as the ratified party president and proposed that Nzowa and Ntambu continue in their positions.

There were no objections and that meant they retained their slots.

About 24 others were appointed as members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) – the party’s highest decision-making body.

Gloria Mapani, who was until yesterday Southern Province chairperson, was removed from that position and co-opted in as DNC member.

Deputy party spokesperson Monde Sishekanu is now the party’s chairperson for community development.

Judith Kabemba continues as the DP spokesperson, just like Justin Nkonge (party’s finance secretary), Clement Kumalinga and Vincent Chintu (deputy national secretaries).