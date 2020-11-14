Govt has failed Zambians over management of COVID-19 resources – NGOCC

WE are tired of witnessing some high-profile individuals being implicated in mismanagement of public resources but with little or no vigour shown in bringing them to book, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga has lamented.

Mulenga said the country could do better if the leadership was one of conviction and commitment to people’s aspirations.

She said the women’s movement joins the rest of the country in saluting the women and men in the medical profession for their tireless efforts in combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) disease.

Mulenga said the measures taken by the government in this regard went to a great extent in engaging the Zambian public on various preventive mechanisms.

“NGOCC was also part of those key stakeholders that stepped in to support government’s efforts by way of donations of various COVID-19 materials. We still contend that these donations could have been coordinated better with clear accountability measures shared with the public to avoid speculations,” she said.

Mulenga said NGOCC was greatly saddened with reports that those charged with the responsibility of securing and managing public resources decided to abuse public trust by mismanaging resources meant to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic.

She said the Auditor General’s Report clearly points to a few unscrupulous people who opted to disregard saving people’s lives in the wake of the pandemic.

Mulenga said NGOCC and its entire network members seriously find “this heart wrenching and totally unacceptable”.

She noted that, according to the interim Audit Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 resources for the period February 1 to July 31, 2020, over K1.3 billion was mismanaged in various transactions, which included dubious transfers from government accounts amounting to K60 million and up to K3 million in cash withdrawals.

She said the report highlighted financial irregularities in the utilisation of COVID-19 resources with the highest being an over-commitment of K652 million.

Mulenga said it was an undeniable fact that women and children stepped into the COVID-19 pandemic from a position of vulnerability given the income and gender inequalities that have always existed in society.

“Obviously, the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus (such as partial lockdown, social distancing and other measures put in place) have had a telling negative effect on business activities, more so in the informal sector where most women and youth are the majority,” she said during a media briefing. “We are also aware that the government Stimulus Package, that is being administered by some selected commercial banks may not directly address the immediate challenges faced by the informal sector. In addition, we have witnessed the unprecedented levels of sacrifice that has been exhibited by our medical personnel, some of whom have been doing so under very difficult circumstances.”

Mulenga said NGOCC had been reliably informed of the limited availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and in most cases COVID-19 testing kits had been insufficient to broaden testing exercises aimed at safeguarding citizens.

She said the country continued to register devastating effects of the pandemic with the Ministry of Health confirming a total of 349 COVID-19 related deaths countrywide out of 16,543 cases recorded.

Mulenga said in the recent past, health minister Chitalu Chilufya had warned of a second wave with anticipated increased numbers with the onset of the rainy season.

“With the above scenario, it is therefore, unthinkable that anyone would take advantage of such a crisis for personal gain. How can anyone defraud or pocket resources meant for the frontline medical staff whose lives have also been endangered as they discharge their noble duties?” she asked. “How can anyone ignore the fact that many people out there, especially women risked losing lives as a result of limited facilities and attention to facilitate their maternal health needs? This selfishness of a few individuals put our country in great jeopardy and totally disregarded the sacrifices of many that gave up their own time and resources to help through various donations.”

She said NGOCC was concerned with revelations in the Auditor General’s report which include failure by the government to operationalise the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund.

Mulenga said NGOCC was also concerned about the non-availability of a specific isolation hospital for treatment of such pandemic as the COVID-19.

She said such a specialised hospital would have high potential of minimising infection risk by allowing proper critical care and case management of patients.

“Although the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital attempted to provide the needed facilities for COVID-19 patients, NGOCC is aware that this was not adequate and a number of patients were disadvantaged due to insufficient space and ventilation facilities,” Mulenga said. “This has had potential of contributing to high level of exposure for the health staff, recipients of care and caregivers who are mainly women and girls.”

Mulenga noted from the report the failure to provide consolidated and more coherent data which should have been generated from the monitoring and evaluation reports to aid in analysing the dynamics and subsequently effective management of COVID-19 and its related response plan.

She said NGOCC was interested to know the extent to which COVID-19 was affecting women, girls, men and boys, the aged, persons with disabilities and children, including other key disaggregated data such as age analysis.

Mulenga said a gender disaggregated data would be useful in providing appropriate services depending on the needs of the highlighted interest groups.

“Further, the effective monitoring and evaluation of the COVID-19 situation would have helped the government to address the pandemic while addressing equally deadly diseases such as cancer, HIV and AIDS and malaria to mention but a few,” she said.

Mulenga said other revelations include

delayed preparation of procurement plans and irregular procurements of goods and services leading to unapproved procurements of more than K120,000,000 which subsequently resulted in medical supplies and services being provided late.

She said in other cases, procurement contracts were awarded without competition as well as irregular acceptance of quotations after deadlines.

Mulenga said such tendencies disadvantaged those that might be committed to providing quality services and businesses run by women lose out during such uncompetitive procurement processes.

She said there was irregular transfer of funds and cash withdrawals by Ministry of Health without adherence to available guidelines, hence eroding public confidence and undermining the transparency and accountability principle in the management of public funds.

“We wish to reiterate that government’s accountability is to the Zambian people and therefore those charged with the responsibility of managing public resources should have the people’s interest at heart,” she said

Mulenga contended that the government, through the Ministry of Health, had failed the people of Zambia with regard to managing the COVID-19 resources.

“Clearly there was little or no national level coordination and close monitoring of COVID-19 resources that were made available from a cross section of different stakeholders. The unavailability of reports and irregular administration of donations has compromised the level of accountability of resources, thereby creating room for misappropriation and mismanagement. Consequently, this has diminished the available resources which should have benefited those that were most vulnerable,” she said. “The women and children have without doubt been adversely affected by this mismanagement. We therefore, demand that apart from the administrative measures, justice should prevail where those involved should be investigated, made to account and pay back the defrauded amounts including dismissing them. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Ministry of Health has made headlines with regard to mismanagement of funds.”

She called for more decisive and non-selective action against all those that have been found wanting.

Mulenga said corruption was a cancer that continued to rob the nation of the much-needed resources meant for development.

“We are tired of witnessing some high-profile individuals being implicated in mismanagement of public resources but with little or no vigor shown in bringing them to book. We surely can do better if our leadership is one of conviction and commitment to people’s aspirations,” said Mulenga.