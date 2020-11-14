‘IT’S TOO EARLY TO CELEBRATE’

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says getting three points against Botswana has reignited faith, belief, trust and confidence in the team’s quest to qualify to the Africa cup.

Chipolopolo beat Botswana 2-1 on a rain-soaked Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to move into third position in group H.

Micho’s team completely dominated their opponents but could not utilise the many scoring opportunities created, resulting in the visitors taking a surprise lead against the run of play.

Drunk in the chalice of celebrations, the visiting Zebras had short-lived excitement as maestro general Enock Mwepu levelled matters seconds from restart after some good work from his captain Lubambo Musonda and teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

The pitch became completely waterlogged on resumption but that did not stop the spirited Chipolopolo from scoring the second goal.

Substitutes Kingsley Kangwa and Fashion Sakala added to Zambia’s attacking display, with Sakala overrunning his marker to square the ball for Collins Sikombe to tap in the second.

“It was very important to get the three points because these three points will inject faith, belief, trust and confidence into the minds of our players and into us, the people working with them,” Micho said. “That, plus the statement that we have made today after making the three points today and put three points in our account, if we could make a stamp again in Francistown it would be a perfect situation that could give us a totally changed situation as opposed to where we have been.”

He said the technical bench was fully aware of where the team was coming from.

“We are fully aware where we have been. We were rock bottom, now we have three points. But now simply we have no time and space to celebrate. We need to go back to the drawing board, to prepare well for Monday because this match does not mean anything if on Monday, we do not put a stamp on the final leg,” Micho said.

He praised FAZ president Andrew Kamanga for working hard to ensure that Mwepu turned up for the match at the last minute.

Micho emphasised that the mercurial midfielder proved why it was so important to have him in the team.

He however bemoaned the bad weather and missed opportunities in the game.

“…of course FAZ president Andrew Kamanga who fought very hard to get Enoch Mwepu here through FIFA… And we have seen how very important it was for him to come and his contribution has been immeasurable, especially that he had to fly here via Egypt where he spent seven hours in transit and then flew to Addis [Ababa, Ethiopia],” said Micho. “And then coming here it was not easy especially that he arrived less than 24 hours prior to the match. You arrive and play in a game of this magnitude.”

Zambia could go second in group H if they win in Francistown on Monday, should group leaders Algeria beat Zimbabwe again.

Algeria increased their points tally to nine at the top after hammering Zimbabwe 3-1 on Thursday.

And Kamanga said it is exciting to see the return of Zambia’s passing game.

Meanwhile, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga described the win as a perfect birthday present the team can give to FAZ patron, President Edgar Lungu who turned 64 a day before the match.