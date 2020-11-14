Lusaka cop dies in latrine collapse

A LUSAKA police officer has died after a pit latrine in which he was bathing with his wife collapsed.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has expressed regret at the death of the officer.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed and identified the officer as McGregory Jere, 33.

“Sergeant McGregory Jere aged 33, a police officer from Paramilitary died while his wife Lungowe Silume aged 30 survived with injuries after a pit latrine where they were bathing from collapsed due to the heavy down pour yesterday, 12th November, 2020 at about 22:00 hours. The said victims were rescued by members of the public and the Fire Brigade and rushed them to Matero Level One Hospital where sergeant McGregory Jere aged 33 was pronounced dead while his wife is admitted to the same hospital,” Katongo said. “The body of the deceased is in the mortuary awaiting postmortem. Police have opened an enquiry in the matter.”

Katongo said Kanganja has wished the bereaved family God’s grace.