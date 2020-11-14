Zambia won’t default on debt, says Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has assured that the country will not default on its external debt.

She also says the government has devised measures to address cases of abuse of public funds highlighted regularly in the Auditor General’s reports.

Yesterday, the government was scheduled for a meeting with creditors to present its plan of repaying the over US $18 billion debt it owes various lenders.

During the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament, former finance minister and Liuwa UPND member of parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane asked Vice-President Wina to inform the nation if the country would not default on debt.

“Today is the last day for us to pay US $45 million to the bondholders. Are we paying or are we defaulting?” asked Dr Musokotwane.

In response, Vice-President Wina vehemently assured of non-default.

“This country is not ready to default, and I can assure the honourable member that Zambia will not default,” she said as PF members in the House applauded her. “We were informed in the House that the Minister of Finance [Bwalya Ng’andu] was in negotiations with the bondholders. Whatever result comes out of that discussion or the negotiations, the country will be informed. And a way forward will be found in meeting Zambia’s obligations to the bondholders and other lenders that supported Zambia in her hour of need. So, Mr Speaker, the country is not defaulting.”

When pressed further by leader of the opposition and Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu to be categorical with her response, Vice-President Wina said everyone was concerned about the situation.

“Can you be categorical and tell the nation whether we are defaulting or we are paying, as this particular issue affects the economy of the country? Can you be categorical so that you assure the people of Zambia?” asked Mwiimbu.

In her response, Vice-President Wina said, “We are all concerned about the economy of the country, but the Minister of Finance will give a statement to this effect. I can also assure the honourable member that this country is not defaulting.”

Meanwhile, Chimwemwe Independent member of parliament Elias Mwila asked Vice-President Wina to explain what punitive measures the government had for culprits of wasteful public expenditure.

“Your honour the Vice-President, wasteful expenditure has continued to be a perennial feature in the Auditor General’s reports, with the latest report showing continued payment of salaries to recalled but un-deployed diplomats in excess of two years as the case is on point,” said Mwila. “So, the people of Chimwemwe would like to find out just how government intends to decisively address this issue of wasteful expenditure of public funds.”

In her response, Vice-President Wina said: “There are measures that are being taken to address each and every case that has appeared in the Auditor General’s reports. That’s the general statement I can give for now.”

But Moomba UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila was not satisfied with Vice-President Wina’s response.

“Your Honour, we are not satisfied with your response when you say you are working on these issues. Your Honour, you are aware just recently that K1.7 billion Covid funds went missing,” said Chaatila. “How serious are you with fighting such kind of cases because the response you have given is just indicating that you are working on it? So how serious is your government when it comes to issues of misappropriation of public funds, going forward?”

But Vice-President Wina insisted that the government was determined to stop such vices.

“This government is very determined to ensure that misappropriation of government funds is done away with, including what the honourable member is referring to as Covid funds. The money that is quoted sometimes is not the actual money that was released by treasury,” said Vice-President Wina. “So, it’s good sometimes to analyse issues, including the Auditor General’s reports to understand what actually transpired. As for the seriousness that this government gives to the stewardship of government resources, that cannot be doubted.”

The interim Audit Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 resources for the period February 1 to July 31, 2020, indicates that over K1.3 billion was mismanaged in various transactions, which included dubious transfers from government accounts amounting to K60 million and up to K3 million in cash withdrawals. The report highlighted financial irregularities in the utilisation of COVID-19 resources with the highest being an over-commitment of K652 million.

So far, about 25 controlling officers in government departments and ministries have been cited as culprits and charged pending disciplinary action on the misuse of the funds, according to Dr Simon Miti, the Secretary to the Cabinet.