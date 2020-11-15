8m smoking-related deaths annually a health crisis – GSTHR

THE Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) says the world is facing a public health crisis every day, with over eight million smoking-related deaths a year.

This is according to the GSTHR conducted virtual launch of ‘Burning Issues’.

David Nutt, the founder of Drug Sciences, estimated the harms of nicotine products in the 21st century and said people smoke for the nicotine, but other components of cigarette smoke do most of the damage.

Fiona Patten, an Australian politician, said politicians should listen to people like Nutt who are the experts and have the evidence when developing policies.

“The experts are being listened to but the policy questions being answered are probably not right because they are not answering the right questions,” she said.

Patten said if there was to be a developing policy to reduce the harm of nicotine devices such as vaping or incontinent products, there is need to regulate what could be sold and how it could be sold.

“If you want to ensure that young people don’t have access to these products, you will regulate where such products could be sold and who they could be sold to and you wouldn’t consult with big tobacco companies about products that would reduce their sales,” said Patten.

And Chimwemwe Ngoma, a social scientist, tobacco harm reduction advocate and project manager for THR Malawi, discussed the role of tobacco harm reduction (THR) for health in low and middle income countries (LMICs).

He said in most LMICs, THR products are either banned completely in a country like the Gambia, heavily taxed in countries like Kenya, or there is no specific law that governs tobacco harm reduction. In most LMICs, he noted, THR products are very expensive to buy compared to the easily accessible combustible cigarettes.

Ngoma emphasized on the critical roles tobacco harm reduction can play in public health in LMICs.

He said primary strategies for reducing harm must be both encouraging cessations and capitalising on harm reduction for those who are unable or unwilling to quit.

Ngoma said some smokers wish to quit but are unable to do so because they are addicted to nicotine and relapse rates are staggeringly high.