Luonde asks ECZ to explain inefficiency on voter registration

THE opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned the ECZ against treating Zambians as non-stakeholders in the country’s elections.

Reviewing the poor performance of the voter registration exercise so far, NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia thinks that they own the electoral processes in the country.

“The NDC has observed with deep concern that so far, from the time the voter registration exercise started on 9th November, 2020, it has brought more confusion than sanity,” he said in an interview. “We have noticed that there is a high level of inefficiency from the Electoral Commission of Zambia. And one can easily suspect that this inefficiency could be deliberate. This is because in areas like Lusaka and the Copperbelt where PF are likely to lose, ECZ have deployed limited staff to deal with hundreds of people on a daily basis. ECZ should also realise and reason with Zambians that elections are not for them but for Zambians to which they are part.”

Fr Luonde highlighted several weaknesses he has seen so far in the voter registration process.

“For example, in Kabwata Constituency, there are registration centres where you will only find one member of staff with one computer, against hundreds of clients. This is against ECZ’s target of capturing nine million voters. And we know that this is not just happening in Lusaka and the Copperbelt alone, but in many other parts of the country,” he said. “Can the ECZ tell us why there is this inefficiency? Is it their deliberate intention to disenfranchise citizens? And, with this inefficiency, will they extend the registration period beyond the one month they imposed on the nation?”

He advised the Commission to act on its deficiencies to avoid plunging the nation into chaos.

“If the ECZ wants to avoid plunging the country into chaos, let them attend to these concerns. If not, citizens will certainly rise and demand their right to vote. This is a time bomb ECZ is playing with,” said Fr Luonde.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has since asked Vice-President Inonge Wina to deliver a ministerial statement next Tuesday on the ongoing voter registration exercise.