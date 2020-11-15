Please, register in masses, Kambwili urges Zambians

I WANT to urge all Zambians to please register in masses, says National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili.

And Kambwili has applauded the Electoral Commission of Zambia for extending voter registration time to 24 hours daily.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has urged the government to find a solution to the debt situation the country is grappling with following bondholder’s rejection of its proposal for debt standstill.

Kambwili, who travelled to Luanshya to register as a voter, urged those who feel like boycotting voting because nothing was changing in the country not to relent.

He warned Zambians that if they do not register and vote, they would be accepting mediocre leadership and governance.

“I travelled all the way from Lusaka yesterday (Friday) to come and register as a voter. I do believe that we all have where we come from and I didn’t think it was important for me to register from Lusaka. So I needed to come and register at the base. You know that my political career started from Roan and I felt that it is very important that I come and register in Roan where people supported me as MP and in politics,” Kambwili said.

“And I want to urge all Zambians, please mwikwata ichifukushi (don’t be filled with anger). I know that the process is a bit tedious, it’s a bit slow because like here there is only one person doing the process. I expected that we should have had three, five or six machines and registration officers should have been about six. Nevertheless, my encouragement is that please register in masses and those who think that ‘look, we are suffering and we have been voting for a long time but there is no change’…you are the change and if you don’t vote, it simply means you are accepting everything that is obtaining. We urge you to come and register as a voter so that you can make a difference and choose leaders of your choice.”

Kambwili said voter apathy should come to an end because those in government use it to manipulate vote results.

“So it is important, I urge the people of Zambia, I urge the people of Roan that please come out, register to vote. Your vote is your voice and is the only way you can contribute to the development of this country,” he said.

Kambwili further urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to extend the voter registration beyond 30 days, stating that the period earmarked for the exercise was not enough.

The ECZ has targeted to register nine million voters in 30 days.

But Kambwili said it was not possible to capture even one million voters in 30 days but advised the ECZ to put in place more registration machines.

He said the idea of moving registration centres from one place to the other after a week’s operation should be abandoned.

Kambwili reminded the ECZ that it promised to station its officers at every registration point for 30 days.

“You said if each registration centre registers 33 people then you will meet the 9 million target but again you have changed that there should only be one registration centre for seven days and then move to another…surely, what are you trying to do ba Electoral Commission of Zambia? Are you trying to de-franchise the people of Zambia or what game are you playing because as far as I am concerned, you are now playing games and not being serious? Please, let as many people register to vote. It is their constitutional right,” he said.

Kambwili appealed to the ECZ to resolve the mess that had marred the voter registration exercise, stating that one registration machine at a centre was insufficient.

“l am also told that in some instances, the machines are faulty. Can we please have technicians on site or even standby machines (so that) when there is a fault, you quickly switch to the standby machine. But the ideal thing would be that at every station there are about five machines,” Kambwili said.

The NDC leader reminded ECZ that this was a farming season and many people would want to go to the fields and keeping them in queues for a long time would disadvantage them.

However, Kambwili said ECZ’s decision to make voter registration a 24/7 activity was a step in the right direction.

“What they have done is correct but what is needed are more machines, we need more manpower and not one machine at the polling station. We need more than five machines at the polling station and with the 24 hours operation then it will be sorted out,” Kambwili said.

He feared that with only one machine, the 24-hour registration process would not make a big impact.

“Let me congratulate and thank them that they have listened but let them also consider bringing in more machines, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Kambwili.