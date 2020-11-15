Snail pace voter registration, poor quality voters’ cards worry Mtayachalo

YOTAM Mtayachalo says unless remedial measures are taken, the Electoral Commission of Zambia will not capture nine million people in the ongoing voter registration.

In a statement, Mtayachalo, who is also aspiring for the Chama North parliamentary seat, said the snail pace at which the voter registration was moving is worrisome.

“The snail pace at which the voter registration exercise, which commenced on Monday this week by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is extremely worrisome and unless remedial measures are taken immediately, the process may not record a success story,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that ECZ had deployed inadequate staff in registration centres to undertake such an important exercise as people have to wait for too long on the queue to register as voters.

“This is counterproductive and as a result many people may not register due to frustration and as such President Edgar Lungu’s directives to ECZ to deploy more officers in registration centres is timely and a positive development,” he stated. “ECZ must realise that with the onset of the rain season many Zambians maybe disenfranchised, especially in rural areas where accessibility to registration centres may be a huge challenge if contingent measures are not implemented to accelerate the voter registration exercise countrywide.”

Mtayachalo also expressed worry over the quality of the voters’ cards.

“Further, I’m also concerned with the poor quality of the voters’ cards which are being issued to voters because these cards are not durable and as such the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) owes the people of Zambia an explanation why they opted for such a low quality of voting materials compared with the previous voters’ cards which were of reasonable quality,” he stated. “However, I want to take this opportunity to advise the people in Chama North Constituency and the country at large to register as voters in large numbers in readiness for the 2021 general elections so that they can exercise their fundamental right to vote and elect their leaders who shall superintend over their public affairs in the next five years after the 2021 general elections.”

Mtayachalo stated that he would help in sensitising the people on the importance of registering as voters.

“In conclusion, together with my team, I will be undertaking a sensitising tour of Chama North Constituency to urge eligible voters to ensure that they register as voters notwithstanding the current challenges,” stated Mtayachalo. “But I’m confident that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is equal to the task and will be able to address these teething challenges expeditiously so that the exercise can score a success story.”