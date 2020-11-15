You reap what you sow

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice its treasured peace at the altar of expedience with obvious results of continued discord and lack of progress in the pursuit of common good.
“It is morally unacceptable to allow certain trends to go on while we remain watching and waiting from our comfort zones,” says Bishop Lungu.
You cannot expect to reap peace where you have planted the seeds of conflict.
It is said that peace is not absence of war, it is a virtue, a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence, justice.
The great task of the peace is to work morals into it. The only sort of peace that will be real is one in which everybody takes his share of responsibility. Calling for peace every day, threatening people with police action will be of no value unless there is improvement in the relation of people to people.
To reap what you sow is a well-known phrase in Christianity and beyond.
Throughout scripture, sowing is used as a metaphor for one’s actions and reaping for the results of such actions.
The biblical meaning of this phrase comes from a passage in Galatians: “Don’t be misled – you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit.” (Galatians 6:7-8).
Psalm 126:5 reminds us, “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy” (Psalm 126:5).
This government is everyday sowing seeds of conflict, discord. In their quest to remain in power much longer they are trying to crush anyone who is seen to be standing in their way like a tonne of bricks. They are relying more and more on brutality and tyranny to realise their political objectives. This is not a recipe for peace in the country.
Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice its treasured peace at the altar of expedience with obvious results of continued discord and lack of progress in the pursuit of common good.
“It is morally unacceptable to allow certain trends to go on while we remain watching and waiting from our comfort zones,” says Bishop Lungu.
You cannot expect to reap peace where you have planted the seeds of conflict.
It is said that peace is not absence of war, it is a virtue, a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence, justice.
The great task of the peace is to work morals into it. The only sort of peace that will be real is one in which everybody takes his share of responsibility. Calling for peace every day, threatening people with police action will be of no value unless there is improvement in the relation of people to people.
To reap what you sow is a well-known phrase in Christianity and beyond.
Throughout scripture, sowing is used as a metaphor for one’s actions and reaping for the results of such actions.
The biblical meaning of this phrase comes from a passage in Galatians: “Don’t be misled – you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit.” (Galatians 6:7-8).
Psalm 126:5 reminds us, “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy” (Psalm 126:5).
This government is everyday sowing seeds of conflict, discord. In their quest to remain in power much longer they are trying to crush anyone who is seen to be standing in their way like a tonne of bricks. They are relying more and more on brutality and tyranny to realise their political objectives. This is not a recipe for peace in the country.