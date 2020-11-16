Don’t let others decide for you

“Today, I registered as voter. This means I will be able to vote in next year’s elections. I urge you to do the same. I don’t have to tell you how important next year’s elections are. It is no exaggeration to say that the 2021 elections could be the most important elections of our lifetime. So much of what is important to us is at stake,” says Dr Fred M’membe. “You’ve heard it time and time again, but it is your duty as a citizen to register as a voter, exercise your right to vote in next year’s elections. There are real consequences that come with not voting. If you don’t vote, you do not exercise your right to have any say in governmental policy. Sometimes, elections are decided by a handful of people. Handful. That could be you. The fact of the matter is, the outcome of elections will affect you – whether you’re interested in politics or not. That means broader political structures directly shape your personal experience – there is no escaping it.”
We agree.
Voting is one of our most important right as citizens. It is one important way that we can participate in our democracy. By voting, citizens are participating in the democratic process – they vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas, and the leaders are expected to support the citizens’ interests. If those elected abandon or neglect your interests, you have a chance to replace them in the next election. Elections matter at any level – they shape our destiny.
The last two presidential elections inform us of the value of every vote. No one should ever think that just one vote in a sea of millions cannot make much of a difference. Elections can be or are won by a vote. So no matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise your rights.
It is said while your vote may not directly elect the president, but if your vote joins enough others in your voting province, district, constituent or ward, your vote undoubtedly matters when it comes to electoral results.
As Nonprofit Voter states, “There are as many reasons to vote as there are voters. Many people vote because they are for or against an issue or candidate. For others, voting is about ensuring high voter turnout in the community, which results in greater access to elected officials and more of a say in decisions affecting the community. Every vote does count! Remember: there is power in numbers. When we vote and get our family members to vote, we can impact outcomes and change the debate. Many elections are decided by less than 100 votes. You send a message by what candidate or party you vote for. Even if your candidate doesn’t win, the number of votes they do get impacts what’s decided by government. Just how close the vote is changes who might run and win the next time. If you don’t vote, you’re letting others decide who wins and what issues matter. Today’s non-voters actually favour government and social services (like access to health care, spending on education, income inequality or public safety) at a much higher rate than people who vote regularly. Who we elect can be as much about protecting a programme as it is starting a new one. Even if the election doesn’t look close, the size of the victory or loss can make a difference in what happens next.”
While the voter registration process has been annoyingly slow, citizens must not surrender.
Endure those queues and slow paced registration process and get your voter’s card.
It’s vital that you don’t let others decide for you in 2021.
