Let Lungu stand and lose in the ballot – Mphuka

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Luangwa]

LET President Edgar Lungu stand and lose in the ballot, says chief Mphuka of the Chikunda people in Luangwa district.

Mphuka said people should decide whether the President had had enough.

“There is nobody who has got third term and the Constitution and the courts are very clear, very clear about it. If he has got to lose, let him lose in a ballot. It’s very clear, very clear and the highest court of the land … you were saying America has very good democracy, that’s what you’re saying. Have you seen what is happening. (President Donald) Trump, what has he done? He has joined Africans, yet he was insulting Africans just a few weeks ago saying they don’t want to accept defeat. Do you remember?” he said. “And you reporters were writing very nicely about it but today it is Trump that has taken the incoming president [President-elect Joe Biden] ku court, aii? [disputing election results, claiming fraud]. Can you see and you’re saying democracy! He is refusing to move away from the [White House – the presidency]… That’s what it is. It’s a game. No! Anyway the President of Zambia is eligible to stand. It says three years. Did he stay three years? No. It was only I think one and a half. So please leave that man stand. If he has got to lose, let him lose in the ballot. Let the people say ‘ no, you have had enough’. Let the people speak.”

Mphuka was speaking when the Forum for Africa Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) in partnership with Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) with support from Equality Now, who took journalists on a site visitation to Mazabuka, Luangwa and Rufunsa districts, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

FAWEZA and WLSA are implementing a Justice for Girls in Zambia two-year pilot project in the three districts.

Mphuka also called on residents of his chiefdom to register as voters.

“Let a number of my people in my chiefdom go and register,” he said.

Mphuka said those who are 18 and above and those who will turn 18 by May 9 next year should also register.

“Time is now. This is the time to register, failure to that then we are doomed. Let’s go and register. Let’s go and register. I encourage all those in my chiefdom to go and register so that we go and vote for our leaders. We have got to vote for our leaders, people who are God fearing, not every person. No. Let’s look at people who are God fearing,” said Mphuka.